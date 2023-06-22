Church notes

7 Hills Church

Minister Seth Wegland

Meets at Grant County High School

Services 9:30am and 11:30am

info@7hillschurch@tv

Antioch Church of Christ

Minister Devin Hurley

Bethany Baptist

Pastor Donald Joe Kannady (859) 391-5993

Broken Chains Cowboy Church

Pastor Michael Beavers

(502) 542-1569

Cherry Grove Pentecostal Church of GodPastor Larry Hammonds

(859) 743-4695

Christ Community

Pastor Harold Gambrell

(502) 316-2079

Clover Mission

Pastors Scottie Hall and Eli McLaughlin (859) 628-0353

Manna Food Mission

Shirley Bowling (859) 878-6543

Corinth Baptist

Brother Jim Sears

corinthbaptistchurch25@yahoo.com

Corinth Christian

Pastor Quintin McNabb

(859) 824-0336

Corinth Shiloh Full Gospel

Pastors Greg and Heidi Cheeks

(859) 878-6611

Crittenden Baptist Church

Pastors Matt Holleran and Anthony Hall

(859) 428-3122

Community Center open 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday & Tuesday.

Crittenden Christian Disciples of Christ

Reverend Denny Gosney

(859) 428-2210

Dry Ridge Baptist

Pastor Jeff Sargent

(859) 824-5501

www.dryridgebaptist.com

baptistchurchdryridge@gmail.com

Dry Ridge Christian Church

Pastor Tim Polley (859) 823-1303

dryridgechristian@gmail.com

Full Plate Ministry provides a free meal the last Saturday of each month.

Dine in meals are served from 4:30pm to 6:00pm.

Call in orders for carry out meals between 3:30 and 5:30; pick up by 6:00.

Walk ins for carryout accepted.

Dry Ridge Presbyterian

Pastors Mike Brewer and Kathleen Daniels

(859) 468-2317

www.dryridgepresbyterian.org

Elliston Baptist Church

1-502-514-5324

Pastor Rex Gibson

Family Worship Center

Pastors Michael and Noelle Williams

(859) 824-7391

www.fwcgc.com.

Fairview Christian

Pastor Wayne Rice

(859) 824-3236

First Love Community Fellowship

Pastor John Siedenberg

(859) 803-4649

Gardnersville Baptist Church

3240 Ky. Hwy. 491, Demossville, Ky.

Pastor Joseph Kozar

Sunday: Sunday School 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.Wednesday Evening: Service 7 p.m.

We want to invite everyone to our Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 6-8 p.m. Preregister on Facebook or call 859-472-5121.

God’s CommunityPastor Landon Scott

(859) 393-5854

Grant County Church of Christ A Cappella

Preacher Jason T. Carter

grantcountycc.org

Grassy Run Baptist Church

1555 Heekin Rd., Williamstown

Sunday School 10am

Worship Service 11am

Harvest Apostolic

Pastor Michael Pullens

(859) 409-1942

www.HarvestApostolic.org

Jonesville Methodist

Pastor Tyler Edwards

Sunday School 9:30am

Worship Service 11am

Knoxville Baptist

Pastor Steve Kellam

(859) 823-4441

Lawrenceville Baptist

Pastor James Holt

(859) 380-7193

Liberty Bible

115 S. Main St., Crittenden

All ages are welcome to meet with us at 10am Sundays.

www.LibertyBibleChurchKY.org

859-903-5483

Lighthouse on the Rock Fellowship

Pastor Jeff Colón

(859) 428-8162

www.lighthouseontherockky.org

info@lighthousebcc.org

Lystra Church of Christ

Pastor Josh Grooms

http://lystracoc.sermon.net/

Mason Baptist

Interim Pastor Brother Denny French

Sunday School- 10:00 AM

Worship Service-11:00 AM

Wednesday Prayer Service- 6:30 PM

Mercy Ridge Community

Minister Josh Hildebrand

(859) 361-0858

www.mercyridgecc.org

Mt. Carmel Baptist

Pastor Chris Turner

(859) 824-0817

www.themcbc.com

theMCBC.pastor@gmail.com

Mt. Olivet Christian

themount.cc.org

Mt. Pisgah Methodist

Pastor Tyler Edwards

Worship Service 9:30am

Sunday School 10:30 am

Mt. Zion Baptist

Pastor John Sheaffer

(859) 428-1091

https://mount-zionbaptisy.com

Narrow Way Baptist Church

Pastor Andrew Bishop

(859) 910-8665

New Friendship Baptist

Pastor Greg Mullins

(502) 514-7725

New Life Apostolic

Pastor Jon Manners

(859) 955-6331

Oak Ridge Baptist

Brother Willie Ailstock

(859) 391-8557

Bible study Sundays @10am

Morning worship @11am

Ongoing mission projects are Operation Christmas Child. Items received throughout the year.

Open Door Baptist

Pastor Troy Winters

www.LeaveChanged.com

859-803-6043

Pleasant View Baptist

Pastor Lawrence Longworth

(859) 428-0931

www.pleasantviewdryridge.com

Facebook.Revive

859-903-9451

Revive

Pastor Josh Cummins

revivegc.com

revivegc@gmail.com

Sherman Baptist

Pastor Andrew Lane

(859) 428-2695

http://www.sherman baptist.org.

Sherman Church of Christ

office@shermancoc.org

Phone: 859-428-1661

Traditional worship Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday School 9:45 a.m.

Praise Gathering 10:30 a.m.

Ministers: Nathan Shelton and Scotty Simpson

Sherman Solid Rock Family Church

3515 Dixie Hwy., Dry Ridge

Pastor Bobby Coyle

Stewartsville Baptist

Pastor David C. Thomas

(502) 938-6996.

Stringtown Christian

Pastor Rick Bullard

(859) 801-2091

Stringtowncc@gmail.com

For information, contact Darrell Hurt 859-640-6105.

Sherman Full Gospel

Pastor Ray Gaines

(859) 428-2200

www.shermanfull gospelchurch.com

Grant County Senior Commodities distributed the second Monday of each month. Must be at least 62-years-old and meet income guidelines. Contact Dee Keith, 859-816-7605, for information or to sign up.

St. William Catholic

6 Church St., Williamstown

Pastor: Rev. Benton Clift, Sr

859-824-5381

www.saint-william.org

Mass Times: Saturday: 4:30PM Sunday: 10:30AM

Mobile Pantry: 2nd Monday of every month

St Vincent de Paul Outreach : Wednesdays and Fridays 9AM- 11AM

Tabernacle Baptist

Brother Larry Workman

TabernacleBaptistChurch @live.com

The Potter’s House

Pastors Linda Courtney and Jimmy Buford

Violet Ridge Church of Christ

Preacher Tommy Simpson

(859) 428-2230

office@vrcoc.orgInterim

Vine Run Baptist

Minister David Foley

(859) 428-1079

Williamstown Baptist Church

214 North Main St., Williamstown, 859-824-4102

www.williamstownbaptistchurch.com

Pastor Sam Newman

Sunday Service: Discipleship groups 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m., characters of the Bible 6 p.m.; Wednesday Worship: Family meal 5 p.m., children’s activities 5:40 p.m., prayer meeting 6 p.m., youth group 6 p.m., adult choir practice 7 p.m.; Food Pantry: Tuesdays 1-3 p.m. (Grant County residents only. Proof of residency required.)

Williamstown Christian218 North Main Street

Williamstown Kentucky 41097

(859) 823-2041

www.williamstownchristian.com

E-mail: office@williamstownchristian.com

Adult Sunday School: 8:45 AM

Morning Worship: 9:30 AM

Sunday Night Small Groups

Free Wednesday Night Meal at 5:30 PM

Senior Minister: Faron Franklin

Youth Minister: Noah Spencer

Children’s Minister: Shawn West

Williamstown Church of God113 High St., Williamstown, KY

859-824-0910

Services 11am Sunday mornings and 7pm Wednesday nights

visit us on Facebook

Williamstown Pentecostal749 S. Main St., Williamstown

Pastor Harold Jewell

Sunday Service 2pm

More information on Facebook page. Message through Facebook for any questions.

Williamstown United MethodistMinister Bobby Stinnett

859-813-0115{/span}

www.williamstownumc.com

Zion Baptist

Pastor Joe Howard

(859) 824-6568.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.