Church notes
7 Hills ChurchMinister Seth Wegland
Meets at Grant County High School
Services 9:30am and 11:30am
info@7hillschurch@tv
Antioch Church of Christ
Minister Devin Hurley
Bethany Baptist
Pastor Donald Joe Kannady
(859) 391-5993
Broken Chains Cowboy Church
Pastor Michael Beavers
(502) 542-1569
Cherry Grove Pentecostal Church of GodPastor Larry Hammonds
(859) 743-4695
Christ Community
Pastor Harold Gambrell
(502) 316-2079
Clover Mission
Pastors Scottie Hall and Eli McLaughlin (859) 628-0353
Manna Food Mission- contact Shirley Bowling (859) 878-6543
Corinth Baptist
Brother Jim Sears
corinthbaptistchurch25@yahoo.com
Corinth Christian
Pastor Quintin McNabb
(859) 824-0336
Corinth Shiloh Full Gospel
Pastors Greg and Heidi Cheeks
(859) 878-6611
Crittenden Baptist Church
Pastors Matt Holleran and Anthony Hall, (859) 428-3122
Community Center open 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday & Tuesday.
Crittenden Christian Disciples of Christ
Reverend Denny Gosney
(859) 428-2210
Dry Ridge Baptist
Pastor Jeff Sargent
(859) 824-5501
baptistchurchdryridge@gmail.com
Dry Ridge Christian Church
Pastor Tim Polley (859) 823-1303
Full Plate Ministry provides a free meal the last Saturday of each month.
Dine in meals are served from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.
Call in orders for carry out meals between 3:30 and 5:30; pick up by 6:00.
May walk in for carryout.
Elliston Baptist Church
1-502-514-5324
Pastor Rex Gibson
Family Worship Center
Pastors Michael and Noelle Williams
(859) 824-7391
Fairview Christian
Pastor Wayne Rice
(859) 824-3236
First Love Community Fellowship
Pastor John Siedenberg
(859) 803-4649
Gardnersville Baptist Church
3240 Ky. Hwy. 491, Demossville, Ky.
Pastor Joseph Kozar
Sunday: Sunday School 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.Wednesday Evening: Service 7 p.m.
God’s CommunityPastor Landon Scott
(859) 393-5854
Grant County Church of Christ A Cappella
Preacher Jason T. Carter
Grassy Run Baptist Church
1555 Heekin Rd., Williamstown
Sunday School 10am
Worship Service 11am
Harvest Apostolic
Pastor Michael Pullens
(859) 409-1942
Jonesville Methodist
Pastor Tyler Edwards
Sunday School 9:30am
Worship Service 11am
Knoxville Baptist
Pastor Steve Kellam
(859) 823-4441
Lawrenceville Baptist
Pastor James Holt
(859) 380-7193
Liberty Bible
115 S. Main St., Crittenden
All ages are welcome to meet with us at 10am Sundays.
859-903-5483
Lighthouse on the Rock Fellowship
Pastor Jeff Colón
(859) 428-8162
Lystra Church of Christ
Pastor Josh Grooms
Mason Baptist
Interim Pastor Brother Denny French
Sunday School- 10:00 AM
Worship Service-11:00 AM
Wednesday Prayer Service- 6:30 PM
Mercy Ridge Community
Minister Josh Hildebrand
(859) 361-0858
Mt. Carmel Baptist
Pastor Chris Turner
(859) 824-0817
Mt. Olivet Christian
Mt. Pisgah Methodist
Pastor Tyler Edwards
Worship Service 9:30am
Sunday School 10:30 am
Mt. Zion Baptist
Pastor John Sheaffer
(859) 428-1091
Narrow Way Baptist Church
Pastor Andrew Bishop
(859) 910-8665
New Friendship Baptist
Pastor Greg Mullins
(502) 514-7725
New Life Apostolic
Pastor Jon Manners
(859) 955-6331
Oak Ridge Baptist
Brother Willie Ailstock
(859) 391-8557
Bible study Sundays @10am
Morning worship @11am
Operation Christmas Child items received throughout the year.
Open Door Baptist
Pastor Troy Winters
859-803-6043
Pleasant View Baptist
Pastor Lawrence Longworth
(859) 428-0931
RevivePastor Josh Cummins
859-903-9451
Sherman Baptist
Pastor Andrew Lane
(859) 428-2695
http://www.sherman baptist.org.
Sherman Church of Christ
Phone: 859-428-1661
Traditional worship Sundays at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday School 9:45 a.m.
Praise Gathering 10:30 a.m.
Ministers: Nathan Shelton and Scotty Simpson
Sherman Solid Rock Family Church
3515 Dixie Hwy., Dry Ridge
Pastor Bobby Coyle
Stewartsville Baptist
Pastor David C. Thomas
(502) 938-6996.
Stringtown Christian
Pastor Rick Bullard
(859) 801-2091
For information, contact Darrell Hurt 859-640-6105.
Sherman Full Gospel
Pastor Ray Gaines
(859) 428-2200
www.shermanfull gospelchurch.com
Grant County Senior Commodities distributed the second Monday of each month. Must be at least 62-years-old and meet income guidelines. Contact Dee Keith, 859-816-7605, for information or to sign up.
St. William Catholic
6 Church St., Williamstown
Pastor: Rev. Benton Clift, Sr
859-824-5381
Mass Times: Saturday: 4:30PM Sunday: 10:30AM
Mobile Pantry: 2nd Monday of every month
St Vincent de Paul Outreach : Wednesdays and Fridays 9AM- 11AM
Tabernacle Baptist
Brother Larry Workman
TabernacleBaptistChurch @live.com
The Old Church on the Dry Ridge
Pastor Kathleen Daniels
(859) 468-2317
Worship service with Children’s Church at 11:00 a.m.
The Potter’s House
Pastors Linda Courtney and Jimmy Buford
Violet Ridge Church of Christ
Preacher Tommy Simpson
(859) 428-2230
Vine Run Baptist
Minister David Foley
(859) 428-1079
Williamstown Baptist Church
214 North Main St., Williamstown, 859-824-4102
www.williamstownbaptistchurch.com
Pastor Sam Newman
Sunday Service: Discipleship groups 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m., characters of the Bible 6 p.m.; Wednesday Worship: Family meal 5 p.m., children’s activities 5:40 p.m., prayer meeting 6 p.m., youth group 6 p.m., adult choir practice 7 p.m.; Food Pantry: Tuesdays 1-3 p.m. (Grant County residents only. Proof of residency required.)
Williamstown Christian
218 North Main Street
Williamstown Kentucky 41097
(859) 823-2041
E-mail: office@williamstownchristian.com
Adult Sunday School: 8:45 AM
Morning Worship: 9:30 AM
Sunday Night Small Groups
Free Wednesday Night Meal at 5:30 PM
Senior Minister: Faron Franklin
Youth Minister: Noah Spencer
Children’s Minister: Shawn West
Williamstown Church of God
113 High St., Williamstown, KY
859-824-0910
Services 11am Sunday mornings and 7pm Wednesday nights
visit us on Facebook
Williamstown Pentecostal
749 S. Main St., Williamstown
Pastor Harold Jewell
Sunday Service 2pm
More information on Facebook page. Message through Facebook for any questions.
Williamstown United Methodist
Minister Rey Garcia
859-813-0115
Sunday School starts at 9:00 a.m.
Service starts at 10:00 a.m.
Zion Baptist
Pastor Joe Howard
(859) 824-6568.
