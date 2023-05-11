By Deborah Lucas Angel
“This is the most famous I’ll ever be!” With a big smile and wide eyes, Beulah “Boots” Willoby accepted a proclamation, birthday sash, a big hug and the Key to the City of Williamstown from Mayor Mark Christopher on her 100th birthday, May 1, 2023.
And though she was turning 100, Boots was up to the task of being the center of attention, smiling and chatting with everyone.
With friends and family surrounding her at her home in Williamstown on Sunday, April 30, Boots also received recognition from Gov. Andy Beshear. Although Beshear could not be at the festivities, Angie Kane, Beshear/Coleman Field Representative, presented a copy of the official recognition letter Boots will receive later in the week.
Both Christopher and Kane read the proclamation and recognition aloud to the generations surrounding their centenarian matriarch.
Why “Boots?” According to family members, as a child, she “liked to wear boots” to the point it became her nickname that remains to this day.
