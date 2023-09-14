On Sunday, Sept. 24, while most of us are struggling awake or heading off to church, Lorrie Huegel will be testing her body’s limits in a grueling Half Ironman competition in Georgia.
Completing the Ironman 70.3 Augusta requires athletes to swim, run, and bike a total of 70.3 miles. If all goes to plan, Huegel will swim 1.2 miles in the Savannah River, bike 56 miles, and run 13.1 miles. The triathlon must be completed in less than eight hours, 30 minutes.
On her racing jersey, Huegel will be wearing the names of many local sponsors. To help motivate her, she is championing the cause of cats and dogs awaiting their forever homes at the Grant County Animal Shelter.
Huegel, 57, has attempted one other Ironman. In 2021 she was preparing for Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga, but knee issues plagued her training. She wound up tearing cartilage on both sides and having to have her knees cleaned out seven weeks prior to the race.
Huegel’s surgeon, knowing that she was going to do the race despite his cautioning, gave her the green light to swim and bike but not to run; he told her to walk. She obeyed, but about an hour from the expiration of her time she had only completed about 64 miles. “I kinda tapped out,” she said.
That December, she had a total joint replacement and spent 2022 rehabbing. Her goal was to be able to return to Chattanooga in 2024 and complete it, but this July some Tennessee friends persuaded her to enter the Augusta race.
This time around, she’s doing things differently. She’s added weight training to her regimen that before consisted only of swimming, biking, and running. As a result, she has seen an increase in strength and endurance.
Flexibility and range of motion have improved since her joint replacement. She’s also modified her diet, which she says is about 90% plant based. “I still have to have cheese on my pizza!” she says.
All in all, she’s heading into this triathlon much leaner and stronger than before.
Of all the events, the one that intimidates her most is the swim. Though she has no qualms about her swimming ability in open water, the group swim makes her anxious. She describes being in the water with one or two hundred swimmers, saying people are all over you, swimming on top of you, grabbing at you. “It’s a little bit scary.”
Huegel likes to have extra motivation to keep her eyes on the prize. She happens to be friends with Brenda Wilson, longtime champion of Friends of the Grant County Animal Shelter. Huegel sympathizes with Wilson’s difficult struggle to save animals. “She’s in a thankless position.”
Huegel “wants to help ease the burden” and hopes to get the community involved. She’s gone to local businesses and approached her clients at Stitch EFX Embroidery, trying to raise $3,500 dollars in sponsorships to benefit animals at the Grant County shelter. A $200 sponsorship gets the donor’s name on Huegel’s shirt.
So far she has raised nearly $3,000 from sponsors in Grant County and other Northern Kentucky locales as well as Ohio. If you would like to help her reach her goal and see your name on her shirt, reach out to her by Sept. 18 at 859-496-4145. She encourages people to give what you can. She will take donations up until her Sept. 21 departure date.
Huegel has no plans to stop training and racing after Augusta. “I’m a very competitive person; I’ve always been very active.”
Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga is coming up next May, and Huegel is already casting about for another good local cause to help motivate her.
