One microscopic bacteria. For Coast Guard veteran Dave Riley, that’s all it took to transform him from an adrenaline-fueled rescue swimmer to a quadriplegic in 1997. The aggressive infection nearly killed him, and for a long time after he recovered his health, Riley suffered from severe depression bIt was years before he reclaimed his mental health and found a new purpose for living.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted to be here any more,” Riley delicately put it for the group of Northern Kentucky Young Marines gathered to talk to him at Patriots Landing during his June 3 visit. “The nights were really bad.”
Riley went to school and got his degree in computer science. He started a business but continued to wrestle with depression.
The struggle lasted more than a decade. Riley told the Young Marines a story, though, of a “large Black nurse” who came to his room at the Brooke Army Medical Center at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. The nurse sat down and read scripture to him. She encouraged him to turn all of his burdens over to Jesus. He did, and he says has felt the difference ever since.
When Riley went back to Brooke Army Medical Center later to thank the nurse, he found that no person matching the description he gave had ever worked there.
Riley describes another turning point in his depression. Members of the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) recognized his problems and offered a solution: skiing.
They sent him to Snowmass, Colorado for the DAV’s annual Winter Sports Clinic. There, he said, “They put me on a sit-down ski and threw me off the top of a mountain.”
The experience made him realize what was missing in his life: adrenaline--not surprising for a man whose work was jumping out of a helicopter to rescue people.
Since then, among other activities, Riley has learned to scuba dive and play golf. In August, he is looking forward to once again driving the Harley he bought in 1987. It is being retrofitted with an automatic clutch, knee gas, and other modifications that will allow him to drive on his own.
A group of combat veterans who are also bikers will escort him on his first ride in Pensacola, Florida.
Another demon Riley faced down after he became a quadriplegic was addiction to Fentanyl. After being prescribed the opiate by the VA, he was on it for 18 years.
“I was lied to,” he said. “They told me this is what you’ll need for the rest of your life.”
But Riley hated the drug and the voice in the back of his head obsessing about the next pill; he hated the required monthly medical visits. Going into an outpatient treatment program, he slowly stepped down the opiate and finally got off of it. He relies on CBD in its place.
Riley joined the service straight out of high school. After getting out, he switched to the Coast Guard.
His eyes sparkle when he speaks of his Coast Guard service, during which he pioneered some rescue swimming practices still in use more than 25 years later. “It’s a small service; everybody knows everybody.”
The Young Marines listened closely as he told the tale of his first rescue, involving a 30 foot sailboat in 30 foot seas 300 miles off the coast of Monterey, California.
A Young Marine asked him to tell about his most daring rescue. Riley said it occurred on a tanker when he was still fairly new to the job. He was called on “to medevac someone who’d gone psycho.”
The helicopter pilot was determined to lower Riley onto the small bridge of the tanker instead of onto the wide open deck space. It was a 200 foot descent by rope, and at the bottom was a man screaming, “I’m gonna kill you!” His mission was to get the man safely up the rope to the helicopter.
Now that his Coast Guard days are past, when he isn’t seeking an adrenaline rush or driving around the country in his RV with his caretaker Ray and Murphy the dog, Riley takes solace in his woodworking. Instead of “handmade,” he calls his products “Hook-Made” in reference to his prosthetics.
After his recovery from the bacterium infection, he sold all of his woodworking equipment, thinking he’d never be able to use it. But he has since been able to return to it.
“It’s a good hobby, good for reflection....Jesus was a woodworker.”
Riley fashions boxes out of reclaimed barn wood and gives them to veterans and to people he wants to thank.
“I take an old piece of wood that doesn’t have any worth and turn it into something beautiful.”
He sees something very symbolic in turning something of no value into something special. “Many vets feel like they’ve outlived their worth,” Riley points out.
He estimates that he’s made over three hundred wooden boxes. He brought some of them to Grant County with him to Patriots Landing.
He’d never sold one before, but he said a woman here picked up a box and wanted to know the price. Seeing that it was numbered “267,” she paid that amount.
Laughing, he said, “I’m going to start my numbering system at 500 now.”
Dave Riley is living proof that no matter how low life drags you, giving up is never the answer.
