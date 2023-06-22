I like all animals. I like that I live in the country and get to see all kinds of creatures, but when they get my blueberries before me or when they open the birdseed can in the middle of the night or when they dig up flower pots or nibble off the tops of perennials or...well, you surely understand.
A few years ago, our barn hosted a young squirrel family. I grew fond of the baby squirrels as I watched them navigate their new surroundings. At first, they were really timid as they held fast to the wood siding, sometimes even falling off, once even into a bucket of water! How could I not be charmed after that? I also caught them eating chicken feed out of the trough alongside the hens…it was cute. But as my vegetable garden started to produce, some of that charm wore off.
We have an eight-foot wildlife fence around the vegetable garden which prevents deer browsing but not bunny, squirrel, bird or raccoon problems. So, what’s the solution? Well, I have no magic bullet only a few suggestions.
To state the obvious, don’t leave pet food out at night (or birdseed cans that can be opened by a raccoon’s human-like hands). Havahart traps would be the most conclusive. Humanely trapping raccoons and releasing them far away solves your problem (but causes another for someone else). And don’t stop after the first raccoon; there is usually a family of them.
Deterrents work best when there are other natural food sources available. Animals will eat what they must to survive regardless of the coyote urine you sprayed! Yes, many of the manufactured sprays have real or simulated coyote urine components to them.
Cayenne pepper may help because it acts as an irritant. One gardener in my area used it to deter raccoons from digging in pots, she said she wasn’t sure it worked because they dug the first night after application…but they have not returned since. Maybe one encounter with the pepper was what it took.
My father received a recipe many years ago from a gardener in Corydon that also included cayenne pepper: mix 3 tablespoons of cayenne pepper in one gallon of water and boil slowly for about 20 minutes. When it cools put it in a spray bottle and apply to corn, tomato, or other vulnerable plants to deter the pest. It should work for squirrels and rabbits, too.
Many native and ornamental fruiting plants are thriving this season which might work to our advantage when it comes to the birds getting blueberries and pecking on tomatoes. If there is plenty else to eat then maybe they will leave my garden alone. Our blueberries, for example, usually are not discovered by the birds until July (that’s when we pull out the hoops and the nets for protection). Prior to that I have red and silver mylar tape to tie to the bushes; when the breeze catches the shiny tape and it flutters, it deters the birds.
When it comes to birds and tomatoes, a water source seems to help. Since they are not interested in eating the tomatoes, only seeking moisture, a bird bath of some sort will deter them from pecking your ripe tomatoes. I have even used old red, glass Christmas tree ornaments on the cages of the tomato plants. The birds sometimes peck these first and lose interest when nothing comes of it. Mylar tape is handy as a backup and can be found at most local hardware stores. Wrapping tomato cages in netting also helps.
Last year I lost so many emerging seedlings of cucumbers and beans to rabbits that I almost gave up!
This year I put electro-netting around the garden (the type we would use for pastured poultry) and it has been just the thing to keep the critter pressure at bay. This may be the best control as we try to live with nature, not against it!
