On a visit to Patriots Landing on Saturday, June 3, a small group of Northern Kentucky Young Marines drilled on the sunny parking lot as they waited for a chance to meet Dave Riley.
Unfamiliar even to many veterans--Riley had never heard of the Young Marines organization, nor had a couple of other veterans there that day--the group focuses on instilling leadership qualities and teaching life skills like public speaking, First Aid, and physical fitness.
Made up of children ages eight through 18, the group is one of around 300 in the nation. It is modeled after and endorsed by the United States Marine Corps.
Boots polished, fatigues neatly tucked in, hair impeccably groomed, the small group handled themselves impressively.
Young Marine First Sergeant Abby Smith, a 15-year-old rising sophomore, joined in 2019 and hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD one day.
Well-spoken and respectful, Smith explained about the group’s activities and requirements. They go on yearly encampments, have a Birthday Ball similar to the Marine Corps’. They get invited to participate in activities such as putting flags out for Memorial Day at the Mother of God Cemetery, and they have also had the honor of presenting the colors before the games of several Cincinnati professional sports teams.
That evening, in fact, some of the Young Marines presented the colors at the Cincinnati Reds’ game.
Smith’s love for the Young Marine’s is evident. She even likes the push-ups required when someone messes up. To emphasize teamwork, she enthuses, “Everybody does the push-ups!”
Lynne Arnold, unit commander and training officer, accompanied the group. She pointed out that while most kids are home in bed or playing video games on a Saturday morning, the Young Marines are dedicated to drilling and improving themselves.
In addition to her regular participation in the Northern Kentucky Young Marines, Smith has a special project she is working on for Patriots Landing. In the grassy area by the entrance, she it hoping to amass a collection of decommissioned military vehicles.
The venture has been harder than anticipated. Smith has been following every lead and contacting every group she can think of, but the area is still empty.
If anyone has an old army jeep or truck rusting away under a tarp in your barn, you are encouraged to reach out to Patriots Landing--but give the credit to Young Marine Abby Smith!
