Waving the Williamstown flag is hard. In fact, it’s impossible because there is no Williamstown flag. The city is planning to remedy that, however, by sponsoring a city flag design contest. The winner will receive a $500 prize and see their work fly proudly over the city.
The contest is not limited to Williamstown residents. Anyone in Grant County may enter. The rules for the flag design contest can be found at www.wtownky.org/flagcontest.
According to the website, the goal is to produce a flag that represents Williamstown’s past, present, and future. Local culture and history could be inspirational; the city seal could figure in. Anything that symbolizes Williamstown could be incorporated.
The simpler the design, the better. The idea is to have a flag “so simple that a child can draw it from memory,” reads the flyer promoting the contest. Using only two or three basic colors is encouraged.
Any artwork, lettering, and images on the flag should be original but may display connection or similarities to other flags. If you want to participate but are short on ideas, you can find images of dozens of city flags on the internet.
A quick scroll through Wikipedia’s flag images could spark inspiration for a Williamstown flag design. Other cities’ flags range from meaningful to elegant to bold to what-were-they-thinking?
The flag art should be accompanied by a written document of 500 words or less explaining the design. Do not sign your artwork. Any design bearing a signature will be disqualified.
Entries must be received by Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. and may not be emailed. Submissions must be made in physical form. For more information contact Jeremiah Rice at jrice@wtownky.org or call 859-824-6351.
