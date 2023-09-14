Williamstown Cross Country set multiple personal records, or PRs, at Ryle’s meet on Sept. 2.
Varsity runner Bianca Dills set a personal record of 25:33 and varsity runner Avery King improved her time to 29:22.
“I am really proud of myself so far this season, it’s the best feeling getting a new PR and seeing improvement in times,” Dills said.
Varsity runner Layne Clark’s time improved by two minutes from his previous time of 21:31 to 19:28.
“PRs are really encouraging to the kids because it shows them how much they have improved,” said Adam Coleman, Jr./Sr. High Cross Country coach. “It also helps them set new goals for themselves, the big thing with cross country is personal competition so always trying to make yourself better.”
The girls varsity team placed 14th out of 17 teams. The Girls middle school team placed 10th out of 12 in their 3K race.
Dills and Cameron Reynolds carried the varsity team with their scores, Dills with 67 points and Reynolds with 69.
“Ryle is a very difficult course especially with the rising temperatures, but our team went in with an amazing attitude and ended up doing great,” Reynolds said.
