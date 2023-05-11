Mayor Mark Christopher opened the Williamstown City Council meeting with the announcement that city offices will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
He also announced that on May 11 at 6 p.m., a Mother’s Day Tea Party will be held at the Williamstown High School cafeteria.
• Conrad Lane Update: change order for moving from six inch Dense Grade Aggregate (DGA is a mix of stone and stone dust, with the largest stones measuring one inch) with a sub-base of Geotech fabric ($15.50 per square yard) to a nine inch DGA sub-base with Geotech fabric ($21.00 per square yard).
According to Christopher, “Logan Murphy (engineer for Hicks and Mann) had reached out to me about a week or so ago and said that Mr. Dean Smith (Hale Contracting, doing construction of the public roadway) suggested changing the work order from six inch DGA to 11 inch DGA to provide for better stabilization of the road.
Christopher and Councilmember Kim Crupper met with Murphy to determine how to move forward. It was determined that financially, the 11 inch DGA would exceed budgeting. While a deeper DGA layer was necessary, it was decided the nine inch would suffice and not cost the city as much.
The Geotech and substrate will be under the eventual pavement. According to Crupper, “fabric is what gives strength so you don’t have…mud that can clump up through the stone...that really creates a lot of problems…especially if you may have a road that is exposed for a year or two prior to having a hard surface put on it.”
• NKU roofing project: Holland Roofing was chosen with a bid of $87,248. The city agreed to put $20,000 down along with $25,000 NKU Grant County Foundation funds for higher education, that leaves “a little bit of money” needed.
He indicated he will be contacting the surrounding cities and counties to explain the situation and hopefully secure donations for the project. He said, “Some counties have reached back out to me to ask for more information,” and he will be having meetings to determine if they will donate.
- Castle Knoll Waterline proposal: “If the city were to do the work to see if the residents of CK would buy the material, maybe that could be a happy compromise.” Christopher said he is working with Angie Kane to determine if there are grants available for the extension. He said he has committed to the residents to have an answer on the matter by June 1.
The cost should be around “$70,000 to $75,000.” This is not an official proposal, it is a discussion point for the city council.
There are approximately 12 homes on the road, and the majority of the landowners want the extension. However, at least one, if not two, have indicated they “do not want the water,” asking that they be de-annexed from the city if they do not get it.
If the answer is given by June 1, it would give the citizens time to vote and move to be de-annexed from the city.
(0) comments
