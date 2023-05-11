Straw hats, grass skirts, flower shirts and Hawaiian music were the order of the day on April 24 at the 2023 Senior Luau. Held at the Sherman Church of Christ’s multipurpose building, the room was converted into a Hawaiian paradise of palm trees, flowers and pastel tablecloths for the over 150 gathered seniors.
According to Grant County Parks and Recreation Director Carrie Coleman, the Senior Luau is a scaled-down version of the Grant County Senior Bash.
“During the pandemic we shifted to a smaller scale event so that the senior citizens could still get together for an event. We all enjoyed it being more personal and a better opportunity to get together to socialize, enjoy a meal and some entertainment. With small staffs at both Parks and Recreation and the Williamstown Senior Center, this option has worked out very well for us and we will continue to plan smaller events throughout the year so that there can be more opportunities for our senior community to gather together.”
Coleman said the event was intended to offer “a variety of entertainment for our seniors....(We) want to help them as much as possible. This year the focus was on laughter, and we scheduled the two entertainers that Senior Center Director, Cindy Ray had already seen and enjoyed.”
Seems this was successful as Jeanette Huff said she is “glad (they are) having something for us (seniors)”
Residents Peg and Doug Whalen remembered the old Senior Bash, but they said they liked the luau, and first time attendee Ruth Plunkett said the room was “beautiful” with a “good crowd!”
Apparently, a “mini” class reunion was held during the luau. Coleman enjoyed the idea and said, “How great is that that they planned to all come and be together at the event? Seeing how much fun they had at their table made me think about how much fun they must have had together back in high school.’
Door prizes and a grand prize were given away. Winning the Grand Prize for best dressed was Betty Ellis, who turns 94 this year.
Light-hearted entertainment from Terry Foster, RN Nurse Humorist, and Suzanne Piper-Baird, certified senior advisor and Laughing Yoga instructor had the seniors laughing, giggling and moving.
While the original Senior Bash was a large affair with people coming from surrounding counties, keeping it small has not been a problem. Coleman said, “Overall, the amount of seniors coming out for social gatherings is still low since Covid.”
This is the third year for the scaled down senior event that is a collaboration between Grant County Parks and Recreation and the Williamstown Senior Center. Both contribute money and volunteers.
Coleman explained, “It is our main event and scheduled each year to be the kickoff for National Older Americans Month, which is recognized in the month of May. The first one we did together was Bluegrass and Burgers. We had a lot of fun with the Moron Brothers performing, and the seniors enjoyed hamburgers and hotdogs that the Kiwanis group grilled.” The other event was “a picnic and games in the park with a lunch catered by Chick-fil-a.”
This was the second time the event was held at Sherman’s multipurpose room. Coleman expressed gratitude for the use of the facility, “which is so nice that the event is not affected by weather.”
Coleman also appreciates the “volunteers and also the vendors who took the time to come and share more about the services they provide for senior citizens.”
Providing swag and assistance were local businesses and groups, including Northern Kentucky Area Development District, Community Action Center’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, St. Elizabeth, Grant County Public Library, Anthem Health/Medicaid, Edward Jones Financial, Bluegrass Care Navigators, Grant County Homemakers and Meals on Wheels. DC Café provided pulled pork and chicken sandwiches along with chips, cole slaw or fruit, and a big cookie for the luau fare.
Coleman summed up “we don’t know what will be next but we know we will have fun planning and hosting it for our senior citizen friends.”
