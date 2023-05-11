US 25 Yard Sale coming in June

On June 2 & 3 the US 25 Yard Sale returns for its 12th Annual statewide event. Beginning in Richwood, Kentucky in Boone County and ending on the south side of Jellico, Tennessee, the event is among the 10 longest and highest rated yard sale events in the country. The US 25 Yard Sale is organized by unpaid volunteers.
Grant County celebrates its position as the founding member of the event with a Founder’s Day Sale on Thursday June 1, in Grant County only. The event was created in 2012 by Williamstown, Ky resident Judy Wigginton. The yard sale continues in the remainder of the route south, on Friday June 2 and 3.
If you would like more information, you can check the US 25 Yard Sale page on Facebook. Look for Hot Spots postings and for info on potential rental spaces.
