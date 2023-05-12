The Owen County Cooperative Extension agency offers seasonal Preschool Days for children ages three through five. As the pictures show, the most recent Spring Preschool Day was a hit with the young participants and their families.
For each Preschool Day, fun stations are set up for playing with playdough, exploring the contents of a large sensory bin, and more. The library collaborates as well, sending the bookmobile with Denise Humphries so that adults and kids can browse and check out books. “Miss Melanie” also comes from the library with a story and a craft.
According to Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Chelsea Young, “KET, OVEC (Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative), and the Family Resource Center have also been great collaborators to help at stations and offering education and materials to send home!”
Designed to help the children build skills and prepare for kindergarten, Preschool Days also allows adults to participate alongside their children.
“Parents and guardians are encouraged to work and learn with the children at each station so they can grow and learn together,” says Young.
For the Spring Preschool Day, children painted flowers using forks to create Mother’s Day cards.
The sensory bin, a large wading pool, was filled with beans and flowers to explore. Summer Preschool Day will take place on June 23 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required for the free program. Call 502-484-5703 to register. Space is limited, however, so be sure to reserve your spot soon. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.
