ABBY
Abby, a gorgeous, spayed lady wearing a golden tuxedo, believed that her person could control the world. For five years, since she was a kitten, Abby had trusted her life to her human friend. And that friend had made Abby feel loved and protected. Abby learned not to worry. She simply loved her person.
As a result, Abby’s one of the most loving cats ever to come to the shelter. Usually, cats as loved and loving as Abby never leave their owners. Or, if something happens to those owners, someone else who knew and appreciated the cat takes over.
Abby isn’t that lucky. Her person had health problems, and no one else wanted Abby. Now, this beauty needs to rely on the kindness of strangers.
LUCKY
Lucky has never been lucky enough to see the world the way other kittens can. Something happened to the eight-week-old baby’s eyes, perhaps, the veterinarian says, either before he was born or very early. So, Lucky sees only a little. However, Lucky doesn’t know or feel that he’s been cheated. The little fellow works with what he has.
The playful kitten sees a feather’s movement well enough to chase it. If he bumps into something, Lucky remembers not to pounce that way again. Lucky’s memory and determination have enabled him to navigate the shelter playroom.
In a real home, Lucky could expand his territory and be a perfect indoor companion. Brave, adaptable Lucky wouldn’t mind that his world can’t be as broad as some cats’.
LUNA
Lap-sized Luna is the perfect go-along-everywhere, learn-absolutely-everything pup. The 21-pound, two-year-old lady already knows the rules that make her an ideal companion. Luna is house trained, leash trained, and she’s decided to adore every creature, cats, other dogs and kids. The pup also adores the world in general. Luna’s alert eyes sparkle, observing all aspects of life.
The little girl seems to understand everyone and everything. The only thing that Luna can’t understand is why she, along with her brother Dax, are suddenly in cages. Good-girl Luna’s can’t think of any mistakes she’s made that would deserve this harsh punishment.
Luna doesn’t know that neither pups nor the people that they worship and trust can control everything. A human’s allergies sent Luna to the shelter.
DAX
Dax is Luna’s equally cute, equally ideal brother. In fact, it would be hard to choose which of the two-year-old pups is more lovable. The pups would say, don’t decide. Take them both home. They would explain that they’ve been together forever, that staying together would ease their pain over losing everything else.
After all, Dax and Luna have lost their home, the people that they loved and their faith in their own understanding of the world. Dax, like Luna, believed that he knew how to be a very good boy. Dax can’t think of any mistakes that he made, especially any that would make him unwanted.
All Dax did was make someone sneeze. He wouldn’t have done that if he could have helped it.
ACE
Ace, a seven-month-old Catahoula-mix pup, is afraid to lift his head when people look at him. In fact, the young boy tries to disappear into the floor. Ace and his brothers came to the shelter several weeks ago. All of them were terrified, desperate not to make people angry.
Of them, Ace seems the most emotionally beaten down. He never resists anything or requests anything. If someone picks up the 55-pound boy, he melts into her arms. Still, even in someone’s arms, poor Ace isn’t sure what to expect. He remembers being picked up, only to be discarded forever.
Ace needs a special owner, someone gentle and patient, willing to wait for Ace to be brave enough to love. This pup is worth the wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.