IRIS AND MORNING GLORY
Iris, on the left, and Morning Glory came to the shelter with several dozen of their feline friends and family. When their owners were evicted, they left three litters of kittens and 21 cats behind. When the landlord began clearing and energetically cleaning the reclaimed house, cats popped out from everywhere.
The surprised landlord called the shelter. Working with the shelter director, the Friends of the Shelter spent last week trapping cats. However, the cats turned out not to be the feisty sort that requires trapping. These cats are friendly and trust people. They were just overwhelmed, terrified and confused.
The fluffy foundlings have grown up being cuddled and loved. Now they need love again, this time from someone who can provide for them forever.
BRUTUS
The fire traumatized Brutus, but the now-neutered, seven-year-old black Labrador mix had courage, as long as his person was with him. Brutus always willingly adjusted to anywhere his owner lived. After all, he’s an analytical, trusting, accepting fellow who appreciates people of all ages, cats and other dogs. Brutus just never expected to be forced to adjust alone.
His owner decided to make a new start in another state. She decided that Brutus wouldn’t be included in her new life. Brutus obediently walked into the shelter with his person. He wasn’t sure why they were there, but he expected that they’d leave together.
Brutus still watches for his person. Yet, he’s friendly and polite to everyone. Brutus deserves to be included in someone’s life forever.
MELVIN
As his photo shows, Melvin has spent his first shelter week completely baffled. The 18-month-old, wire-haired-terrier mix felt exactly as anyone would feel in his situation. Melvin had believed he was a family member. He was a well-behaved one, too, getting along with dogs, cats and kids. Then, one day, his people deposited Melvin at the shelter.
Melvin had no way of understanding, but his people told the shelter staff that they were moving. Melvin wasn’t included in the things that they were taking. The staff has heard that too many times before, but for Melvin, it was unfathomable. It also jerked him from the world he comprehended.
Melvin grieved. The staff worried. Then Melvin’s wonderful personality reappeared. The pup is seeking new human friends.
SABLE
Sable, just eight months old, is at the ideal age to join a family. Her face and body language say that she’s ready and eager to learn how to be the pup that someone will love for a lifetime. The spayed, yellow Labrador — hound studies people’s expressions and listens intently to their words. Sable wants to react properly.
The willing pup also has lots of athletic energy and abilities that she needs to use. Sable wants to learn more than just indoor rules. She’s ready to be a companion on runs or walks. Or Sable could learn to fetch or even do agility.
Sable is a pretty package of potential. She deserves to live with someone who’ll recognize, develop and appreciate this perfect pet.
MORRIS
Morris is a lover, not a fighter. That sweet approach to life has cost Morris at least two homes. No one knows how neutered Morris, obviously a house cat, ended up outdoors, wandering. The shelter staff does know that someone took Morris in. However, the resident cat kept attacking the meek newcomer. So, in March, Morris came to the shelter.
Before long, someone noticed the affectionate cat’s gentle charm. Morris went home. But it, too, was a home with other cats. Intimidated Morris hid in the litter box. During these traumatic times for Morris, the vet discovered that, probably while he was losing a cat fight, Morris contracted FIV.
Morris can live a happy life, if he can be someone’s one and only lap cat.
