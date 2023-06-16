Mark your calendars for Owen County’s first ever Longest Day of Play. Celebrate the beginning of summer on June 21 at the Owen County Fairgrounds where Three Rivers District Health Department will be hosting a fun evening of activities and games. The event is sponsored by Broadlinc and Accelecom.
Different stations will be set up for the kids to visit. There will be a blow-up obstacle course, kite flying, face painting, hula hoops, bubble, corn hole and a putting green. Kona Ice will be on hand giving out free frozen treats. Free hot dogs will be available as well.
Activities take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. At 8:00, there will be a race to determine “The Fastest Kid in Town.” Every child registered for the race will receive a free t-shirt.
You don’t want to miss this one of a kind celebration!
