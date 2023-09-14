Williamstown volleyball took on Dayton on Sept. 7, ultimately coming up short.
Dayton took the court and served but Lady Demon, Carlee Dupuy, scored the first point.
Half way through the first set, Williamstown called a timeout with a score of 10-5, Dayton ahead.
The timeout seemed to benefit Williamstown, with multiple kills by Abby Knarr. They made a comeback soon after, closing the gap to 15-10 with Williamstown leading.
“Tonight we all worked as a team and had some good hits and passes,” varsity player London Vaughn said.
The Lady Demons appeared to have control of the game and were up by four points, but they appeared to tire out, losing the lead and letting Dayton tie up the score 24-24.
Unfortunately for Williamstown, Dayton beat them by two points finishing the first set with 26-24.
“They really struggle with mental toughness and being able to continue after making a mistake,” Jr./Sr. High volleyball coach Madeline Morgan said.
The second set began with Lady Demon Jolee Litz serving, but to Williamstown’s disappointment Dayton gained the first point after a solid rally.
Dayton ran with their momentum, gaining a big lead with a score of 10-6. Williamstown had to work hard and quick to even the score, 10-10.
The court was tense as both teams fought to be in control, but towards the end it was clear Dayton would win, leading 23-17.
Williamstown squeezed by with four more points before Dayton took the victory with a final score of 25-21.
“I would say tonight that Dayton didn’t beat us but that we beat ourselves,” Morgan said.
