Wednesday night, Sept. 6, the Grant County Lady Braves faced off in a district game against the Walton Verona Bearcats. Following a close first-half, Grant was outpaced during the second as Walton took a 5-0 victory. With several injuries, the Lady Braves played difficult competition against the 7-1-2 Bearcats.
The Braves started with the ball, which Walton soon won and shot wide. A goal kick then led to a Bearcats’ throw into the corner for a cross that the Lady Braves momentarily cleared. Though the Bearcats attacked, Madison Utter made a save.
Grant then countered driving deep but was repelled. With the Bearcats responding they soon earned a corner kick as Grant was forced to clear out of bounds to slow the attack. Walton then executed on the set piece with a player scoring a volleyed shot.
The Bearcats attempted to pass through the Braves, but Layla Holt prevented the first shot and Utter saved a second.
Both sides battled for several minutes as Grant was kept on the defensive. At the 21-minute mark, the Bearcats gained another opportunity on goal with a corner kick but were unable to capitalize on the chance with the ball failing to come inbound.
However, Walton kept the pressure high as they soon seized possession, forcing another save by Utter. Keeping momentum, the Braves earned their first shot with Payton Gosney attempting to score from outside the box. Unfortunately, the keeper was able to save the shot and send Walton on the attack with a punt.
Advancing, the Bearcats missed on several chances that either went just wide or were deflected out. Although Maya Wodraska and Lailah Whitton occasionally managed to press onto the Bearcats’ half of the pitch and slip through, these successes were scarce.
At the end of the first half Grant still trailed 1-0 with Walton maintaining possession for the majority of the game thus far.
Coming out of halftime the Bearcats kept up the intensity with Emily Bowling taking a shot. Despite Utter making two saves, the Bearcats kept up the pressure for a goal.
Shortly after, a foul on the Braves set up another shot which Utter was able to save. With the defense then forcing an out-of-bounds, Grant tried to push upfield. Walton Verona stopped this early, however, with the Bearcats earning their third goal with a shot from the 25-yard line.
Things only worsened for the Braves, with Walton scoring moments later off a free-kick cross. Now behind 4-0, Grant had plenty of ground to cover in order to challenge Walton.
This was not to be, however. With the Braves’ resistance crumbling, the Bearcats earned a fifth goal .
A momentary rally saw Grant push onto Walton’s half, but they lost steam as the Bearcats countered. Utter, with help from the backline, prevented an additional goal, diving on the ball while Holt shielded.
Fighting to hold off the Bearcats, Grant went back and forth with Walton in the midfield for some time. With throws by Wodraska, the Braves eventually managed to make some progress offensively as she found Whitton for a drive on goal. This drive was cut short with the ball going wide.
Time slowly wore thin with the game nearing its end. Just shy of six minutes Utter earned a save as the defense tried to hold out. The Lady Braves faced a difficult 5-0 loss Wednesday night.
