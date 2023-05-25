Kentucky State Trooper Remembered 50 Years After his Death

National Police Week honors the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line with the purpose of serving and protecting the nation’s citizens. This solemn occasion gives an opportunity for the nation to come together to support the fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
On the morning of Thursday, May 18, Kentucky State Police Troopers honored Trooper Joseph Ward Jr.
Tpr. Ward was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a vehicle while working an accident scene in Hopkins County. Tpr. Ward was laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, just over a mile south of Kentucky State Police Post 6 in Grant County.
During the ceremony, a speech was delivered by Tpr. David Jones of Post 6. Just before the ceremony a family member of Tpr. Ward and other Post 6 troopers shared stories of Ward’s dedication to his profession, his compassion for others and the impact he had on the lives of those he served.
The wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Kentucky State Police Trooper Joseph Ward during National Police Week was a poignant and moving tribute to a fallen hero. It underscored the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and provided an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.