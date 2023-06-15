Just What is That Building Between Whippy Dip and Grant County Park?
Over the past several months, much work has been done on Lloyd’s Welfare House in Crittenden. Situated between the Whippy Dip and entrance to the Grant County park, the building has been a venue in Grant County for many years.
Thanks to Parks Director Carrie Coleman, Assistant Director Tony Hall, and other staff members, Lloyd’s Welfare House received many timely and well-deserved upgrades. While completing these projects, many fixtures and items that were original to the building were found and were then preserved by the staff. Below is a short history of the Welfare House and of namesake Curtis Gates Lloyd.
“Curtis Gates Lloyd, a renowned world traveler, philanthropist, botanist, and scientist, played a significant role in the history of Grant County and Northern Kentucky. In the 1920s, after building a successful business, he built the welfare house, which served as a place of enjoyment for the local community. The welfare house hosted dances on many Friday nights and picture shows on Saturdays, providing entertainment and a gathering place for Grant Countians.
Aside from his contributions to community enjoyment, Curtis Gates Lloyd and his brothers established a successful pharmaceutical company. Their accomplishments allowed Curtis to acquire a substantial amount of land in the surrounding area, which eventually became the Grant County Park and Lloyd’s wildlife management area. This act of purchasing land showcased Curtis’ dedication to preserving natural resources and supporting wildlife conservation.
The Lloyd brothers’ generosity extended beyond their business endeavors. They were known for their philanthropy, consistently showing kindness and support to the people of Grant County and Northern Kentucky. Through their various contributions and initiatives, the Lloyd brothers left a lasting impact on the region’s development and well-being.”
Thanks are extended to Grant County Park for their attention to an historical and integral piece of Grant County. You can see many of the upgrades on the Grant County Park’s Facebook Page, or if you want to see it in person, you can reserve Lloyd’s Welfare House for your own gathering just as thousands of Grant Countians have done before.
