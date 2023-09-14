A 1911 lumber bill from William Pettit to Judge W.T. Simmons for supplies to build a county bridge at Holbrook was found and preserved by local historians. The bill is on display at the new farm museum at our Sherman Tavern. County Judge W.T. Simmons and the Simmons family left Grant County with a great amount of history, including their house that sits prominently at the end of Paris Street in Williamstown.
On May 30, 1901, the Williamstown Courier wrote about a young W.T. Simmons, Jr.:
“No man stands higher in the town where he was born and raised than does W. T. Simmons. He is a son of the late Judge W. T. Simmons and Eugenia Crittenden (Price) Simmons, and was born at the old Simmons homestead at the junction of Paris and Falmouth streets, on the 28th day of April, 1864. He was the third son in a family of four boys and four girls.
“He attended the best schools to be had in Williamstown, and when he reached manhood’s estate entered his father’s law office and began the study of law. On December 5, 1885, together with J. H Westover, he was admitted to the Grant county bar.
“Twice he was elected town attorney and was a vigorous and strong prosecutor. After practicing law for five or six years he abandoned the practice and entered the drug and saloon business at the old N. V. Theobald stand, opposite the clerk’s office. He conducts one of the best drug stores and one of the most popular liquor emporiums in the county.
“On January 28, 189I, he was united in marriage to Miss Emma Ransom, a daughter of the late William Ransom, and is an accomplished and popular lady. One child has come to bless their home, Gladys, a beautiful and sweet girl. Mr. Simmons is accommodating and obliging to his friends and customers, and has a business from which he reaps a golden harvest.”
W. T. Simmons, Jr. went on to become the county judge, being the first in the county’s history to serve more than two consecutive terms in that position.
