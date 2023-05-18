By Colton Simpson
On May 4, 2023, a local Masters in Public History student at Northern Kentucky University presented his Capstone Project (a final and independent project designed to assess the skills, knowledge and expertise acquired by a student in their studies) to his fellow colleagues and professors. Evan Turner, a Pendleton County native, chose to complete his two-semester Capstone Project on Grant County’s Historic Sherman Tavern.
Sherman Tavern is believed to have been built in the 1820s by Lewis Mayers, who had received a large land grant for his service in the War of 1812.
Because of Turner’s hard work and dedication to this project, the Grant County Historical Society was able to gain a deeper understanding of this important landmark to our history. We want to thank him for being a great community partner and applaud him for his great work.
His work will be presented at an upcoming Historical Society meeting and will also be made available on our Facebook page.
You can follow our page at Grant County KY Historical Society. For all inquiries, please contact Colton Simpson at jcoltonsimpson@gmail.com.
