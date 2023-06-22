Anyone not at the William Arnold Founders Day Festival on Saturday, June 10 missed a fun, laid-back event. It was a beautiful day for taking a trip back in time, and event organizer Lavon Powell made sure there was plenty to do.
Throughout the afternoon, visitors enjoyed the musical styling of Historical Society President Colton Simpson and Mayor Mark Christopher on banjo and guitar as they regaled those gathered with “Dueling Banjos,” “It Is Well Well with My Soul,” and everything in between. At one point, the mayor was simply wandering the grounds playing guitar, much like Alan-A-Dale in Disney’s Robin Hood.
Dressed in 18th century garb, young Evelyn Peterson delighted in exhibiting 18th and 19th century toys to both young and old. She never tired of showing kids how to roll a hoop, ride a stick horse, or operate the whirring “buzz saw.” Each child received a coloring book commemorating the town’s founding.
Nearby, Judy Mullins explained the uses for the various native plants she’d brought, demonstrated chair caning, and sold homemade soap touted as a remedy for poison ivy.
Retired Sgt. Major Jimmy Thorne was also present to talk about the cannon he made and all the tools necessary for firing it. The cannon was fired at 4:00.
In the shady side yard of the cabin, Reclaimed Ranch set up camp and invited visitors to sit on the grass and pet the soft wool of their Angora rabbits. Reclaimed Ranch rescues fiber animals such as llamas, alpacas, sheep, and Angoras. Alongside the rabbit pen, tables displayed the many fiber items made from the wool of the various animals at the ranch.
Inside the cabin, Lavon Powell welcomed visitors; Justine Taylor showed off her collection of quilts; and Alann Feldman played the dulcimer, along with Ed Puralewski. Visitors crowded both floors of the cabin, examining artifacts and absorbing interesting tidbits of Williamstown and Grant County history.
Powell said she was pleased with the day, and that 130 visitors signed the cabin’s guest book. For anyone interested in learning more about Williamstown’s early history, the William Arnold House is an ideal place to begin.
