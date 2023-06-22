The inaugural Grant County Community Market on June 10 was a rousing success. The weather cooperated, and hundreds of people turned out to browse among vendors hawking everything from homemade slime to live chickens to freeze-dried candy. Vendor tents stretched far down the gravel lane at the fair grounds.
The festive atmosphere was enhanced by a Bluegrass band and plenty of cotton candy. Visitors to the market sat contentedly on hay bales in the shade, munching popcorn and people-watching.
The success of the first event prompted organizers Karley Luber and Michelle Jenkins to schedule monthly Community Market days for the remainder of the summer and into fall.
At the suggestion of vendors and customers, the upcoming markets will take place earlier in the day, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Another change is the addition of a plant swap.
Upcoming Grant County Community Market days will be July 8, Aug. 19, Sept. 23, and Oct. 21. If you would like to become a vendor or want more information, call the Grant County Extension Office at 859-824-3355.
