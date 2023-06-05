Grant County Community Market

The Grant County Community Market will be opening with a bang on Saturday, June 10. The first-time venture has attracted an impressive number of vendors, including:

The Bloom Bar

Susie's Specialties

Early Dawn Boutique

Wind on the Ridge

Candles by Meagan

Lunch and Learn Homemakers Baked Goods

Solid Rock Amusements

Bag of Holdings

Mimi's Bakery and Sweet Shop

Granny Grunt Designs

Bee Lathered

Blue Water Slime Shop

Broken Chains Cowboy Church

Little Annie's Leather

Mullins Ridge

Nan & Paps country Primitives

Grant County Sheriffs Office - Pink Patch Project

11.23 Clothing

Brooke Kate Design Co.

Williamstown Christian Church

Astropantry LLC

Brittanys Bakery Boutique

Little Farm Next Door

According to organizer Karley Luber of the Grant County Extension Office, there will be "3-D printing, hummingbird feeders, jams jellies and pet supplies, crochet, hairbows and key chains, ethnic foods, diamond painting, jewelry, plants and crafts, cloth and wood crafts, a grist mill, crafts bird houses and t-shirts, trading cards, jewelry resin, soaps and farmers market."

The market, which takes place from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds at 115 Baton Rouge Road in Williamstown, will also have food as well as entertainment by Witness Protection and Cedar Valley Bluegrass.

Come out and support this fun new venture!

