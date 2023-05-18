Starting off the evening with Outstanding Student recognitions from Crittenden Mt. Zion Elementary, the regular May 9 Crittenden City Council meeting included, among other things, opening bids for summer projects, a report from the fire chief, and a couple of lawsuits.
Fire Chief A. Lee Burton said costs for everything have “Gone. Through. The. Roof.” For example, gloves that used to be $80 now cost $429.
He said Crittenden fire engines are 23 to 24 years old, and the recommended usage is 25 years. However, he said his department keeps them well-maintained, and he is confident they will run to 30 years. The problem, he said, is that getting a new fire engine now takes 40 to 64 months from the time the order is placed. Ambulances take four years or more.
Councilman Greg Livingood asked the cause of these issues, and Chief Burton replied, “A lot of small markets, a lot of small suppliers and distributors went belly-up... the market shrunk.” He said at one point there were eleven ambulance makers; now there are only three.
He said the fire department will “make do,” and they are seeking a federal grant for equipment.
Another issue facing the department is staffing. He said staffing is at the lowest level since his arrival in 2010. Citing various reasons for the shortage, he said “We do a good job of training them,” but then they leave for nearby departments that pay more. He said if staffing level remains low, the department will have to have part-time or paid on-call personnel.
Council approved the Fire District Contract
Of the ambulance district, Chief Burton said Crittenden will be able to make their obligation to the city of Dry Ridge. He said the Crittenden ambulance district is a “filing cabinet and a couple of laptops, everything else put into the ambulance contract.”
He said the district asked Crittenden Fire Department and the City of Dry Ridge what they would need, and their answers were “a new truck, heart monitors and CPR devices.” The district cannot purchase a vehicle, however they have purchased a “$65,000 heart monitor for $18,000.”
They are looking to purchase two CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation Device) devices; one for each entity. The units will have to be leased, as the district must maintain ownership and include such in the contract as a lease.
Sealed bid openings
Oak Hill Drive Drainage Project
• Hale Contracting — $442,520 with alternate (different type pavements and/or base amounts) of $67,988
• Riegler Blacktop: $363,298 with alternate of $70,800
• PRO Innovations, LLC: $135,920 (did not include asphalt and pavement which, Mayor Jim Purcell noted, would add upwards of $70,000 or more)
Bingham/Claiburn/Turner/Ridgeway Road Project:
• Riegler Blacktop: $220,564.25
• Eaton Asphalt: $251,849.25
Sidewalk renovation:
• Rector Excavating: $603,300
• Riegler Blackton: 669,840
All bids will be reviewed for compliance by City Engineer Logan Murphy of Hicks and Mann. Murphy make recommendations and council will then make the decision. The bids are all good for 30 days, and all projects are to be completed by the end of the year. Council requested to have schedules of completion included with bids.
• Council heard an update on the Garrison lawsuit (concerning dam to Harvesters). Jeff Mando, the insurance attorney appointed to support the city, and City Attorney Sebastian Torres will go to mediation before Judge Bates. Problems have arisen because everyone who is an owner is not a party, and there is difficulty trying to determine what it is the plaintiff wants.
Public Service Commission (PSC) addressed potential rate raises. Purcell noted “nothing further than a committee report” has been done to date. He said a full PSC hearing should occur to address city concerns. Until then, it can only recommend changes in sewer rates.
• Joint marketing development, Board of Adjustments (BOA) requested meeting on May 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Building. A convenience-type store with six to eight gas pumps and a package liquor store is being proposed. According to Purcell, the proposal includes building a wall on the southernmost portion of the lot to allow for fill without the necessity of filling the whole area. The request is for a conditional use permit on property bordering Violet Road owned by Sidner and Worthington.
• Code enforcement Officer Danny Martin has requested a “body-worn camera.” A procedure has been developed for usage as a tool to gather information from police offices, including record retention, etc. Draft passed and comments were requested.
• Council heard first reading of Ordinance 315-2023, the annual budget through June 30, 2024. Second reading will take place at the next meeting.
• First reading of Ordinance 316-2023, which changes the appeal time from “20 to 7 days” due to state law change. Second reading to be next meeting.
• Post Office damages will cost around $700 to repair. Mills Fence repair has been estimated at $1100.
• Council heard first draft of rules and regulations for use of Crittenden Park. Purcell said he prefers to “encourage use rather than discourage use.” Draft passed out and comments requested.
Resident Jerry Kramer addressed the council for clarification of the changed billing of water and sewer services. Kramer also questioned the Ethics Board’s appointment of Steve Kellam.
The next meeting will be held on May 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Building. For questions call 859 428 2597.
