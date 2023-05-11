Concord of 1789

One of the most significant events in the history of Grant County occurred not here, but in Culpepper, Virginia, on May 4, 1789. It was on this date that the witnesses of the Concord (agreement) of 1789 pledged to remove themselves and their families to “Western Lands.”
The purpose of the venture was to start an Old Baptist Church on the Dry Ridge between the waters of the “Licking & the Kentucke.”
Thus, on the fourth Sunday in August, 1791, after the families from Culpepper, Virginia moved to what is now Grant County, the Old Baptist Church on the Dry Ridge was constituted. The early church met at what was known as Campbell’s Block House, which was used as shelter and as a trading post with Native Americans.
This block house, and the church building that was eventually built on the site, was located at the entrance of today’s Conrad Lane in Williamstown, Kentucky. After the church was further established and their members were firmly settled into the area, the community around the church began to grow as well.
Though the church removed themselves from that site in the early days after Grant County was formed, many Baptist churches in Grant County can trace their heritage back to this very church.
Furthermore, though the church was named after the “Dry Ridge” that is in between the Kentucky River and the Licking River, many historians believe that the city of Dry Ridge was named after this famous church.
Many cities and communities today sit on the “Dry Ridge” and could have named themselves such, but only one community bears its name: thanks largely in part to the Old Baptist Church on the Dry Ridge.
