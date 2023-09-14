For nearly 50 years, Webb Park has been an asset to the community, and now the community is being invited to give back to the park by volunteering for a community clean up day on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For added incentive, one lucky participant will win a month of free utilities. Other prizes will also be given.
The wooded 8 1/2 acre park in Wiliamstown is a great place to play, picnic, or just wander among the trees. Webb Park is still beautiful but definitely needs a little TLC. According to Mayor Mark Christopher, “plans are in motion” to improve the park.
Christopher says “citizens need to know that we are working to make Webb Park a clean and family friendly atmosphere.” The clean up day is designed to get people “engaged and actively involved” in helping meet that goal.
Many improvements are being executed. On Aug. 30 a dedication was held at Webb Park in which Christopher unveiled a bench in honor of his mayoral predecessor, Rick Skinner. At the same event, he also conducted a ribbon cutting for the new Mayor’s Trail, which is still a work in progress.
The Northern Ky Health Department is partnering with the city on some of the projects, Christopher says. “We are in the process of blacktopping the tennis and basketball courts.” New sidewalks and new playground equipment are also in the plan.
Volunteers for clean up day are asked to wear comfortable clothing that can stand to get a little dirty. You don’t need to bring anything; gloves and tools will be provided. Snacks and drinks for participants will also be provided.
Mark your calendars for Sept. 30 and come spend some time at Webb Park. See what’s going on and help put the “community” in community park.
