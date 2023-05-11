On July 7, 1872, quite a commotion was heard by witnesses in the surrounding cities of a loud thunderous “rumblings in the Heavens” that lasted for a few minutes followed by a shaking in the earth. Nothing ever came of this, just stories of what could have been--that is, until April 25, 1892 when Mr. A.E. Ashcraft discovered a 68-pound iron meteorite on his farm in Williamstown.
Since 1892, the “Williamstown Meteorite” has traveled all over the world to be studied. A slice of the meteorite can be found at the University of Kentucky.
A special thank you to Dr. Stephen Greb for allowing Mayor Christopher to visit and examine the Williamstown Meteorite firsthand. Efforts are being made to bring the Williamstown Meteorite back home to be place on display. But the biggest question remains unanswered, are there fragments of the Williamstown Meteorite that have yet to be discovered? Could there be a piece of the Williamstown meteorite in your backyard?
