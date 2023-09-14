After taking a short break for Labor Day weekend the Grant County Braves boys soccer team picked up where they left off, earning another win. Facing off against the Harrison County Thorobreds, the Braves took a strong 5-1 victory on their home field.
Opening with a Harrison County kickoff, Grant soon won possession. Quickly going on the attack, Boston Traylor attempted to find Konnar Helton on to goal but defensive interference sent the ball out of bounds.
Keeping hard offensive pressure, Grant recaptured the ball, and Luke McHolland crossed it Into the box for a shot by Lane Griffith. After a save by the Thoroughbred’s keeper, Harrison countered with the Braves getting repeated offside calls.
Despite an attempt by Harrison to breach Grant’s defense, the Braves held out with Jackson Utter winning the ball. Though Utter lost it after dribbling upfield, Avery Case kept the attack alive finding Lane Griffith wide. As Griffith found Luke McHolland just outside the box, Grant took a shot on goal which went just wide.
Responding after a foul by Grant, Harrison took a shot of their own, with Drake Schlueter making a save.
With a punt upfield and combination passing between the Lane Griffith, Landon Griffith, and Case, the Braves advanced. Forcing the Thorobreds to clear the ball out Grant set up a corner kick with 33 minutes on the clock. Making a 1-2 pass with Luke McHolland, Lane Griffith then crossed the ball in, leading to a header by Helton. This shot missed, unfortunately, with Harrison subsequently taking a goal kick.
Both sides fought on for several minutes until Drake cleared a Harrison attack finding Luke McHolland. Keeping momentum, McHolland then played a long ball which Landon Griffeth ran onto. Grant then moved the ball around completing a string of passes to switch sides. Eventually, the Thoroughbreds managed to clear the ball out but soon fouled on the Braves’ half.
For the next several minutes neither side made significant plays until Harrison kicked the ball out in their final third. Capitalizing on an opening, Grant took the lead with Traylor scoring a header off a throw by Utter. Helton then scored soon after, with Utter getting a second assist.
Forcing the Thoroughbreds on the defensive, Traylor almost earned another goal, just missing a header. At 27 minutes of play, the Braves gained a third goal with Hunter Wilson scoring off a deflected save making it 3-0. Thanks to a strong defense and great ball movement the Braves went into halftime holding a strong lead.
Early into the second half, Grant gained an additional chance to stretch their lead with Harrison fouling in the box. Jacob Chischilly took the penalty kick and managed to slip past the keeper for a goal.
Responding sharply, the Thoroughbreds nearly cracked Grant’s defense with a shot going just high. As in the first half, though, the Braves worked to keep Harrison on defense with passing being vital to the offense. However, this did see the Braves grow overextended, allowing Harrison to break away and score. Grant would score another goal thanks to Traylor, but their shutout was lost.
The game closed with the Braves ahead 5-1.
