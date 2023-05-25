The B. L. Ballard Scholarship is given by Kiwanis to a graduate of Williamstown High School who is a junior or senior in college. Mr. Ballard felt it was important to provide financial help to an upper-class person after possible local scholarship and aid had been spent.
We base the awarding of this $1,000 scholarship on financial need, achievements and community/college involvement and grade point average. We ask that you provide us with the following:
A transcript- showing completion of 60 college credit hours
A summary of activities and/or honors you have received in high school and college.
A letter stating your goals after college and why you need the scholarship.
You may pick up an application at the Williamstown NKU Center or by contacting:
Hilbert Hensley
130 Seneca Trail
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
859-559-6505
Deadline is July 14, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.