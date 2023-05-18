Monday, May 22
· Grant County Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Old Courthouse, 101 North Main Street, Williamstown.
· Reformers Unanimous Addiction Program will meet at 7:00 p.m. at First Love Community Fellowship, 930 Curry Lane, Dry Ridge.
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Tuesday, May 23
· Grant County Democrats will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown.
Wednesday, May 24
· Williamstown Kiwanis meet at noon at LaRosa’s, 96 Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Thursday May 17
· Fitness For Life Around Grant County, Zoom Meetings at 9:00 a.m. For more information and to get the link, contact jodi.cesene@nkyhealth.org.
Friday May 18
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
· Individuals with Disabilities Social Group, 318 North Main Street, Williamstown, 6:30 p.m. “Like minded individuals coming together in a safe place for socialization.” Open to all adults 17 and over, different themes each month, games activities and great fellowship.
Saturday May 19
· Grant County Solid Waste (109) Board at 101 North Main Street, Williamstown at 7:30 a.m. For more information, contact Bryan Miles at 859 824 3050.
