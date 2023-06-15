Thursday, June 15
• Fitness For Life Around Grant County, Zoom Meetings at 9:00 AM. For more information and to get the link, contact jodi.cesene@nkyhealth.org.
Friday, June 16
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
• Individuals with Disabilities Social Group, 318 North Main Street, Williamstown, 6:30 PM. “Like minded individuals coming together in a safe place for socialization.” Open to all adults 17 and over, different themes each month, games activities and great fellowship.
Saturday, June 17
• Southern Summer Jam, Grant County Fairgrounds, live music, food, entertainment, fun for the kids, beginning at noon. JD Shelburne performs at 6:00 PM.
Monday, June 19
• Grant County Chamber of Commerce at 105 Barnes Road, Williamstown, at 8:00 AM. For more information contact Jamie Baker at 859 393 8390.
• Dry Ridge City Council, 31 Broadway, Dry Ridge at 6:00 PM. For more information, call the City Office at 859 824 3335.
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Tuesday, June 20
• Williamstown City Council, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown at 6:00 PM. For more information, contact the City Office at 859 824 6351.
Wednesday, June 21 (Happy Summer!)
• Williamstown Kiwanis, LaRosa’s, 96 C Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12:00 MP
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415
