Last week’s Another Place In Time photo was originally published on Oct. 17, 2013 in the Grant County News. It was originally submitted by David Souder. Those in the photo are back row, Michael Smith, Norman Shelton, Rodney Pyles, Donald Poland, David Souder, Larry Souder, Gary Caldwell, Robert Gibson, Chas Ratcliff, Donald Skirvin and W.E. Blackburn; second row, Thomas Purnell, Charles Stephenson, Arthur Crouch, Marion (Pete) Loomus, Billy Bob Justice, Gary Knight, Joe Gex, John Wynn and Marvin O’Neill; third row, Lyle Spillman, Barbara Blair (Kinman), Donna Hedger (Harrison), Myra Marsel, Billie Jo Arthur (Heraage), Betty Poland (Sargent), Janice Gouge (Hutchinson), Faye Huggins, Emogene Duff, Donald Blair and Martha Blaine (teacher); front row, Mary Sue Landrum, Doreen Burnette, Betty Meeks (Kidd), Evelyn Sue Covey (Blackney), Peggy Jo Steeley, Betty Blake (Vance), Bertie Blake, Linda Morgan (Wyatt), Betty Pelfrey, Louise Brown and Regina Sue Lawrence in the Class of 1952. Thanks to Lawson Northcutt for calling in with a guess. He correctly identified the teacher, Martha Blaine. Also, we had a late guess for the previous picture, which came in after the paper’s deadline. (Regrettably, our Friday night deadline leaves a very short window for guesses.) Diane Henry of Dry Ridge correctly identified
