On June 12th, 1820, in the second ever Grant County Court meeting, Justices of the Peace Jediah Ashcraft, Samuel Simpson, William Layton, Nathanial Henderson, John Sipple, and William Woodyard met at the house of Henry Childers on the Dry Ridge Road, located near the present-day Hogan House. The orders of the day included naming and location of the new county seat, ordering construction of a new jail and naming the new town “Philadelphia.”
As outlined in “An Act for the Division of Pendleton County” passed by the Kentucky Legislature on February 12th, 1820, commissioners appointed by the state gave their report to the six justices regarding the location they believed the county seat of Grant County should be located. Their report read, “We, the undersigned commissioners appointed by law to locate the seat of justice for Grant County, having commenced on Monday the first day of May and examined the platt of the county, the population thereof, in the various parts and the advantages that would result to the citizens from various places suggested, have fixed and located the seat of justice on the farm now owned and occupied by William Arnold as designated and bounded by the survey herewith returned to the County Court Justices of Grant County as the most advantageous position.”
After the location of the seat of justice was named, the justices of the peace found it necessary to conduct two very important items of business: build a Jail and name the town. Thus, it was ordered that William Layton, Samuel Simpson, Nathaniel Henderson & William Woodyard be appointed to superintend the building of the new jail, which was to be located on the new public square.
The last item of business: order that the seat of justice of Grant County be named “Philadelphia.” The court adjourned and would next meet at the house of William Arnold, the new seat of justice for this county.
As time would tell, at the very next meeting of the court, located at the house of William Arnold, the justices were told that there was already a Philadelphia, Kentucky, making them quickly abandon their proposed name for the county seat. The name they chose instead was the familiar name we know today: William’s Town, today’s “Williamstown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.