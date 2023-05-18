It’s been a long time! Williamstown alumni have not had a gathering since before COVID, so this one should be special. Instead of the usual evening banquet, Williamstown Schools will be hosting an Alumni Open House on Saturday, May 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
As so many renovations and expansions have taken place to the original 1968 structure, the whole school building will be open for alumni inspection. Alumnus Rick Skinner explained that someone will be stationed at all the new additions to greet alumni and provide information.
Throughout the afternoon, the cafeteria will be open. Alumni can grab a bite to eat and renew old friendships and retell stories of goofs (as the young folks say) and glories.
At 3:00 there will be a brief meeting in the gym. According to Skinner, four Alumni of the Year Awards will be presented, this year’s and another for each of the three years stolen by COVID.
There will also be a brief business meeting to elect officers, hear a report from the superintendent, and get an update on the Williamstown Independent Schools Education (WISE) Trust.
The WISE Trust is a huge asset to the school. Founded in 1988, and with the help of some major donors, the trust has grown to 1.4 million. Says Skinner, “It provides to the school things that couldn’t be bought by the school.”
Teachers can make proposals on what they would like to have for the school. Among other things, WISE has built and equipped both a science lab and a family consumer science lab as well as a greenhouse for the FFA program.
WISE also picks up the tab for any dual credit courses (classes for which high school students also get college credit) taken at any in-state technical college, such as NKY Grant or Gateway.
“It’s a great program,” Skinner enthused.
Don’t miss this chance to get together with classmates and see what’s going on at your alma mater! Come out on May 20 to celebrate Williamstown Independent Schools.
