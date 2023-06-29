Early on Monday, June 12, nine determined women convened at the Frisch’s in Dry Ridge to eat breakfast and make a game plan. Afterwards, armed with 17 addresses, the group split into four teams to hunt free roaming cats on a cool, overcast morning.
Grant County is teeming with untamed felines. The group of volunteers — the Intrepid Trappers--has been working to help control the population of free-roaming cats since 2010. The aggressive Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) program for free-roaming cats — some wild; some tame--had altered 4,000 felines as of August 2021.
The group operates as part of the Grant County Friends of the Shelter, a 501(c)(3) started about 25 years ago. The nonprofit began in response to the deplorable conditions at the underfunded animal shelter, which in 1997 had a 96% euthanasia rate.
In cooperation with the Grant County fiscal court, they have raised funds, secured a steady supply of good quality food for the shelter’s residents, built new buildings, greatly increased the number of dog runs, posted animals on Petfinder and published their stories in the newspaper, and generally done everything they could think of to increase the number of adoptions.
Getting a handle on the free roaming cat population is a huge goal for the non-profit. Once a month, they convene to trap cats to be spayed or neutered.
The group’s dedication is impressive; former resident Joyce Slayback even drives from Tennessee to join the round-up. Because of their efforts, approximately 500 of the county’s free roaming cats are currently being altered each year.
The animals are usually returned to the spot where they were captured, but occasionally, returning them to their original homes is too dangerous. In certain locations around the county, cats fall victim to cruelty. Group members relate horror stories of torture. If at all possible, they avoid returning cats to sites of known abuse.
On trapping day, the volunteers spend the morning setting traps for cats and kittens and logging the captured felines into a data base. The main partner in the group’s efforts is the Ohio Alleycat Resource Clinic (OAR). At 2:00, the OACR’s “Neuterville Express” van shows up to transport up to 40 cats to the clinic. The van, painted to look like a school bus with cats looking out each window, attracts a lot of attention wherever it goes.
The cats remain in the traps, which become their “hospital rooms” at the clinic. They arrive Monday afternoon and are given a little food and water (which are removed later in the evening to prevent problems with anesthesia). The clinic devotes all of Tuesday to caring for the cats then returns them to Grant County Friends of the Shelter on Wednesday.
In addition to spaying and neutering, OAR vaccinates the cats for rabies and gives them the FVRCP vaccine. The animals receive a dose of Revolution to control fleas and ticks and, if necessary, are treated for fleas and/or worms.
While at the clinic, each cat has an ear “tipped.” The process requires clipping off a tiny bit of the ear’s tip so that, if trapped again, the animal can easily be identified as having already been altered.
The cost of all of this is about $100 per cat. OAR covers the $60 spay/neuter charge, but Grant County Friends of the Shelter is responsible for the remainder.
Unfortunately, OAR’s funding for the year has run out. Grant County Friends of the Shelter has secured funding through July but will have to go month by month from there.
OAR is not the only clinic providing spaying/neutering, however. Each month Grant County Veterinary Clinic provides services for six cats at the same rate. Later this month, Helping Over-Population End Clinic (HOPE) will be taking in 20 Grant County cats for surgery in Versailles. HOPE charges the group a little less, but they do not transport cats, which puts more responsibility on the volunteers’ shoulders.
The number of reported cats on the volunteers’ lists far exceeded the 40 cats OAR would take Monday. Spring and summer are kitten season; shelters and rescues are brimming and foster homes are full.
“There are people putting kittens in mailboxes,” says Brenda Wilson, who has been a tireless advocate for Grant County’s homeless animals since 1997.
“It’s insane,” adds fellow team-member Marion Womack.
Even kittens can undergo the surgery. It largely depends on their size. As a result, several kittens were on the list for trapping.
The four teams of trappers had their work cut out for them on Monday as they fanned out across the county, vans loaded with empty traps, sheets to put over the traps (to calm the animals), and cans of the smelliest wet cat food money can buy.
In each location, a few traps were baited with the wet food and left for a little while. It seldom took long for the cats--or in one location, raccoons--to smell the bait. As the morning went on, each team returned to its traps, loaded them into the vans, and took them to a central location to wait for the Neuterville Express.
No one knows how many cats are roaming Grant County. It may seem like a futile effort, but Wilson says that after a few years of natural attrition, the population will be reduced.
Sometimes spaying and neutering can reduce the cat population so low that a different problem results.
She sites the case of a Marriott hotel in Florida. After the hotel got rid of the free roaming cats on the property, a problem with free roaming snakes and rats developed.
Wilson pleads for patience. She discourages people from calling the animal shelter to insist they come pick up feral cats, saying that any animal too wild to handle will be automatically euthanized.
If you have a problem with free roaming cats and can wait, the shelter will alert Wilson of the cats’ whereabouts, and you will be added to the Intrepid Trappers’ list.
In the meantime, Grant County Friends of the Shelter wants to make sure the cats have something to eat. They supply people with free cat food, which helps the cats stay nourished. It also helps the volunteers if they are able to set traps in a spot where cats are used to finding food.
Anyone wishing to help can do so by volunteering, donating, or becoming a foster to homeless kittens or cats. For more information, visit the website at grantcountyfriendsoftheshelter.org or contact Wilson at brendalwilsonky@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.