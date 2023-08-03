The 2023 Grant County Fair is in the books. You might have noticed a couple of pictures in the past two issues of the paper. Fun fact: I took over 1,500 pictures last week. They were not all fair pictures, but the vast majority were.
The fair may be over, but I still have work to do weeding through Debby Angel’s many photos; she visited many of the event venues I couldn’t, bless her heart.
The fair results must be collected from exhausted fair board members, pageant officials, horse show organizers, and FFA, 4-H, and Extension Office folks for inclusion in next week’s issue.
I should mention that many of these people used vacation time in order to make the fair run smoothly and provide opportunities for many, many young people in a variety of events. If you see them out and about, remember to thank them for their hard work. They are the reason we are able to have a fair.
Our tiny newspaper staff can’t come close to covering everything at the fair, but we gave it the old college try. What I saw this week charmed me and made me more optimistic for the future than I’ve been in a long time.
I saw bright young women who want to become NICU nurses and midwives and pharmacists and lawyers. I saw teens who want to travel the world and spunky little girls who hate bullies and want to grow up to be veterinarians and save animals.
I saw a parade of young 4-H and FFA members exhibiting their hard work in the livestock barn. From the four-year-old boy who wasn’t much bigger than the chicken in his arms to the many teenagers demonstrating showmanship skills that looked balletic as they maneuvered to keep their goats and sheep between themselves and the judge, they all made me smile.
I saw so many close-knit, supportive families cheering all of these young people on, picking them up when the goat refused to be led, the ribbon went to someone else, or the crowd of onlookers became a little too overwhelming.
I saw kids having a great time simply playing in the dirt, sifting it onto outstretched legs or piling it into a small mountain. I didn’t know kids played in the dirt anymore.
I saw competitors being good sportsmen in front of an audience and genuine friends behind the scene.
I saw teens--great groups of teens--happily wandering the midway and hardly a cell phone in sight.
If you made it out to the Grant County Fair last week, I hope you enjoyed yourself as much as I did. But it’s a good thing it doesn’t come along more than once a year. I’m worn out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.