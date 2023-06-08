Take advantage of the opportunity to support a local cause while enjoying delicious, hot-out-of-the-oven pretzel treats. On Wednesday, June 14, Auntie Anne’s food truck is coming to Williamstown as a fundraiser for “Shop with a Cop.” The truck will be parked at 212 Barnes Road from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In addition to their original salted pretzels, Auntie Anne’s offers cinnamon sugar pretzels and nuggets, sour cream and onion, pretzel dogs, and a variety of dipping sauces. They also have a DIY pretzel kit if you want to try your hand at pretzel-making in your own kitchen.
Depending on the amount of sales, a percentage of the day’s receipts will go toward the Grant County Sheriff’s Department’s “Shop with a Cop” efforts. The higher the sales, the higher the percentage Auntie Anne will donate, so come on out and support a great cause!
