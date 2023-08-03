Ellis Lee Pennington, 76

Ellis Lee Pennington, a Dry Ridge resident, passed away July 26, 2023 at the age of 76. He was the son of the late John Henry and Lucy Mildred Ferguson Pennington.
Ellis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Carol Johnson Pennington, a son, Daniel (Tami) Pennington; two daughters, Gina (Joseph) Lowe and Lori (Steve) Howard; two brothers, Donald (Terri) Pennington and Ricky (Cherie) Pennington; three sisters, Darlene (Dean) Lindsay, Debbie (Dean) Colson, and Jo Sharon (Doyle) Cain; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ellis was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ware.
Funeral services were held July 31, 2023 at the Elliston Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, KY. with burial in Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery, North in Williamstown.
