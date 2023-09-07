E. Emerson Rider, 84, passed away in Williamstown on Aug. 31, 2023. He was born Dec. 22, 1938 in Williamstown to the late Charles Leonard and Jean Brooks Rider.
Emerson is survived by three children: Trina Rider of Independence, Tracey Rider of Williamstown, and Dwayne Rider of Williamstown; one sister, Reva Myers of Cordova; one brother Charles Leonard Rider, Jr of Melbourne, FL; three grandchildren and Trenton Robinson and six great- grandchildren.
Emerson was preceded in death by two brothers: Edward “Eddie” Ray Rider and Victor Dwight “Ike” Rider.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at The Mount, 400 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown. On Friday, Sept. 8, visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Robinson Cemetery, Berry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.