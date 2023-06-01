From a plaque presentation to commemorate the Dry Ridge Fire Department (DRFD) being part of COZI TV’s “EMERGENCY 50! The Show that Saved Your Life!” special in 2022 to a moratorium on short term rentals (STR), the Dry Ridge City Council had a busy meeting on May 15.
After much discussion, Ordinance No. 896-2023 was passed unanimously. Facing increasing questions of adequate and affordable housing for the city, Ordinance Number 896-2023 is described as an amendment to Ordinance 890-2022 “authorizing and regulating Peer to Peer Short Term Home Rentals.”
According to City Attorney Larry Gatlin, the “idea is to put (a) moratorium on any new applications for new STR(s) until December 2023.” He said the city needs time to look at effects, if any, STRs have on the city.
Gatlin explained the intent is to create a committee of council members, some residents and/or property owners to review effects of STRs. He further explained the moratorium would be only on any new STRs, not those in existence.
When council opened discussion of the ordinance, a citizen expressed disagreement with the proposed moratorium, stating “I think the Ark brings a million people to this area a year. I think we need to house them. I think the city of Dry Ridge and Grant County has grown exponentially since they come into town.”
He said he thought “you’re passing restaurant and tourism dollars to another location if you restrict the amount of people that can stay in the city and in the county.”
Council members noted that if someone wants to move into Dry Ridge and there are no houses to buy because of so many Airbnbs, “How can we make it fair?” Another noted that “we can’t get professionals to move here” because they cannot find housing.
The citizen said he thought “the free market will take care of that. Keep the people, tourists in Grant County, not ship to another county where (they) spend their dollars somewhere else” and encouraged a “no” vote. ”We are not Covington, we have benefited in this community” and STRs should be allowed.
Council members noted the issue of STRs and their effects is occurring across the country. “People can’t move in if there’s nothing out here to buy. Schools need people (and) businesses can’t get people to work” if they can’t find a place to live.
• Solid Waste Collection rates are going up with passage of Ordinance 897-2023. According to City Clerk Megan Simpson, Grant County Solid Waste has a contract with Republic Services which has a two-year renewal. The city is a part of this contract and, as such, must pass along rates to her citizens.
According to Gatlin, as of “July 1, 2023 rates raise to $12.60,” up from the current $10.75. Because this is a two year contract, as of July 1, 2024, city rates will go to $13.17. It was noted Dry Ridge rates are less than the county rate.
• Pastor Tim Polley, chaplain of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, addressed the council concerning COZI TV’s 50th anniversary of the TV show Emergency! He said the TV station had contacted him concerning his Emergency! toy collection and wanted to film him.
When Polley asked if they could include some of the local Dry Ridge emergency personnel, he said COZI TV decided to “interview some paramedics and make them part of the 50th anniversary special.”
Polley read a letter from Tom Hill, creative director of COZI TV, the Dry Ridge Fire Department and Polley. “The interviews conducted in and about the firehouse were vital in showcasing how much the series has meant to firefighters and EMT’s nationwide.”
A commemorative sign was made for the Dry Ridge Fire House. Polly said with the “sign outside the firehouse, it could be made a tourist point.” He said Dry Ridge is one of the “very few places in this country” where filming for the TV special took place. The EMERGENCY 50! show can be viewed on You Tube.
• The acquisition of an emergency vehicle from Campbell County had been discussed in the last meeting. At that time, Mayor Greg Brockman suggested a mechanical check of the vehicle be performed. During the review, the unit was found to have some costly problems. The city will not purchase that vehicle.
According to the Fire Department, engine 31, the backup unit kept at Mt. Zion, was taken to get an estimate for repairs. The quote came in at around $55,000 to get into the pump and test. Engine 31 repairs have cost around “$10,000 roughly” for steering, etc. However, a repair to the pump will be “about between $15,000 to $20,000 just to get started.”
Brockman said the costs are less than the estimated $60,000 so repairs will move forward.
• Brockman gave playground upgrades. He said all the equipment is in, and sidewalks are concreted with the exception of the left side. He said an application for the crumb rubber grant has been submitted with a “99.9% chance we will get the grant.”
However, he asked council for approval to put down crumb rubber with or without the grant. He said the total cost would be $80,000, saying the city would pay $20,000 with the grant, but would be $59,000 extra without.
These monies could come from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act monies and the new playground surface would last at least “20 years.”
He said there will not be curbs so that handicapped users would not have that hazard, and the sidewalks are wide enough for two wheelchairs to pass by one another. Additionally, trees have been trimmed and the shed cleaned up. The port-a-lets are gone, and bathrooms are open.
Autistic-friendly items are installed along with shading. One more concrete bench is still to be added. The ball field is leveled and properly surfaced, dirt/sand furnished and the drainage is “good now.”
He said they need to get it finished as people are wanting to use the park now.
Council motioned to approve the crumb rubber surface with the stipulation that should the grant not go through, the CARES Act funding would be used to install the specialized surface.
• A Chevy Truck was surplussed and put out for bid to sell. The city received two bids: Jeremy Lilly for $300 and James Hardin for $503. Bid was awarded to Hardin.
• Brockman said he has received complaints from Brentwood concerning speeding issues. He said they can have police presence there, however, “don’t come up here to Megan or Rick crying” over getting a speeding ticket. He said in the past when they stepped up police presence, they ticketed speeders and then received complaints about it.
Department reports:
• Water and sewer sampling are in compliance.
• Stop signs are being replaced.
• Six tons of cold patch are being purchased to repair potholes.
• Police department report for April: four arrests, four citations, three warnings, two warrant served, and some open cases.
• Ambulance: to keep the truck they have and remount will cost “roughly $199,000.” This would be done by November to December. Council decided to table the issue until the next meeting.
The next meeting will be on June 12 at 6:00 p.m. for the budget and personnel policy update and the ambulance.
The regular meeting will be June 19 at 6:00 p.m. Both meetings will be in the Dry Ridge City Building. Call 859 824 3335 for more information.
