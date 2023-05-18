Dr. Elizabeth Ann Renaker Dalzell, 53

Dr. Elizabeth Ann Renaker Dalzell passed away quietly and comfortably on May 6, 2023 at Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 53 years old.
She was born May 18, 1969 in Charleston, South Carolina to Treisa Ann Gebhart Angel and John William Renaker II. With her mother’s blue eyes and her father’s nose, she inherited their sparkling wit, brilliant sense of humor, and a deep love for her four-legged friends, especially her horses.
She graduated from Berea College, Eastern Kentucky University, and earned her PhD in clinical psychology at the Union Institute and University. Her career was centered on helping those in need, whether in her private practice, in Grant County and Newport Independent Schools, or in her newspaper advice column. Her impact on her clients, particularly the students in her care, was tremendous and her legacy will be carried on through the lives and hearts she touched.
After a brief courtship, she married her best friend and soulmate, Jamey Dalzell, on August 2, 1996. Together, they built a life and farm in Williamstown, Kentucky with their two children, Maddie and Ethan.
She is survived by her husband, Jamey Dalzell; daughter, Maddie Dalzell (Cameron Wooddy); son, Ethan Dalzell; son in love and spirit, Keegan Bailey; mother, Treisa Angel; sister, Melissa Napier (Sam); aunts, Jane Simmons (Brant) and Laura Struewing (Nick); nieces, Jessica Napier and Jenna Foley; nephew, Eric Napier (Kelsey Tibbles); sister in love and spirit, Lynn Bailey (Allan); mother-in-law, Jenny Dalzell; sister-in-law, Heather Dalzell; horses, Admiral, Smokey, and Taffy; dogs, Molly, Capone, and Khan; and cats, Karma and Lloyd. She is preceded in death by her fathers, Jim Angel and John Renaker II; her nephew, Braylon Wright; her father-in-law, Bobby Dalzell; and numerous grandparents with the most recent being her grandmother, Eloise Renaker.
A Celebration of Life to honor Dr. Elizabeth Dalzell will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Equus Run Vineyards at 1280 Moores Mill Rd., Midway, KY, 40347. The celebration will be open house style to allow friends and family to reminisce, and most importantly, laugh, to honor such an amazing woman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Elizabeth to the Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at www.oldfriendsequine.org, a race horse retirement home in Georgetown, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.