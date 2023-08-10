Dr. Daniel Joseph Courtade, 68, of Fort Thomas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 27 at his residence. He was currently a cardiologist with Unity Point Health-St. Luke Hospital, Sioux City, Iowa, and Saint Claire Healthcare in Morehead, KY. Dan was a former Medical Staff President at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY, where he gave 32 years of his life to the Northern Kentucky Community as an interventional cardiologist.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen (Hauptman) Courtade, brother, Billy Courtade, and sisters Maureen and Colleen Courtade. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Bradie (Bowen) Courtade; sons, Gabriel Joseph, Noah Michael & Ryan (Francesca) Courtade; daughters, Patty (Matt) Fultz & Nicole Courtade; 3 grandchildren, Dean, Betty and Hannah; brothers, Joe (Judy) and Mike (Kelly) Courtade and sisters, Mel (Joe) Callan, Siobhan Schroth, Christine Herzog & Patty (Jim) Culligan.
Dan was an incredible father who enjoyed taking his boys to Cincinnati Reds games and playing golf, basketball, and baseball with them. He was an assistant coach for Gabriel’s Fort Thomas Bombers baseball team this year. As a family, they loved to play sports together, vacation several times a year, and it was their goal to get the boys to all of the Major League baseball stadiums. He took great pride in his home, as he loved working outdoors, cutting down trees, mowing, and gardening...he called this his “therapy.”
In addition to being a wonderful father and husband, Dan was affiliated with many organizations. He held board certifications with the American Board of Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine and was a Fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. He was a member of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians, American Society of Internal Medicine, Kentucky Medical Association, Northern Kentucky Medical Society, Southern Medical Association, the American Heart Association, and currently held a medical license in Kentucky, Ohio, and Iowa. Dr Courtade was one of the founding physicians of Northern Kentucky Heart and was a past member of the board of directors for the Northern Kentucky Health Department. He served on numerous committees during his 32 years at St. Elizabeth and was voted among the Top Doctors in Greater Cincinnati for more than 10 years.
He graduated from Canisius High School in Buffalo, New York in 1973. In 1978 he received his Bachelors of Science from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. In 1982 he graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. From 1982-1985 he completed his residency at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and from 1986-1988 he completed his fellowship at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
Dr Courtade was a strong advocate for patients and their families. He was known for spending as much time as it took to properly care for his patients. He never wanted any patient to feel like they were not his number one priority. He had an incredible gift and a brilliant mind, and the world has lost an amazing man. He will be incredibly missed by his family, patients, and loved ones.
A visitation was held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, August 3 at Dobbling Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. The funeral ceremony was at 11 a.m., Friday, August 4 at Dobbling Funeral Home, Fort Thomas with interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Dry Ridge, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel J. Courtade Scholarship at The University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or the American Heart Association, 9825 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.