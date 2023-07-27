With Barbie: The Movie storming the country this summer, it seems an appropriate time to highlight a local seamstress who specializes in making clothes for the iconic dolls.
From 11.5 inch fashion dolls to baby dolls to real live infants and toddlers, Lavon Sheree delights in designing and sewing cute clothes to fit them all.
Sheree does not use patterns unless she is sewing for someone older than a young person size 10 or 12. She much prefers sewing for dolls and babies.
That being said, she did make her sister’s wedding gown.
Don’t ask her to make yours, though.
Like many U.K. basketball players, she’s one and done with the wedding business.
Sewing came naturally to Sheree. She started making clothes for her Barbie® when she was only 6 years old and has never stopped loving dolls or creating tiny clothes to fit them.
Sadly, she says, “I lost my first Barbie®.” The doll got passed down to her sister and was destroyed--along with her custom-made wardrobe--in a fire.
Younger by thirteen years, this same sister was partially responsible for launching Sheree’s doll clothes hobby--she declines to refer to it as a business.
At her sister’s birthday party, Sheree gifted her a set of Barbie® clothes. Two of the moms at the party pulled the talented seamstress aside and asked her to make sets of doll clothes for their daughters for Christmas.
When it comes to dolls, her real love is for her collection of Donnie and Marie Osmond dolls.
She’s been a huge Donnie and Marie fan for decades. In fact, she once got accused of cheating on a test, but it turned out that she and her best friend were just talking about Donnie in their newly acquired sign language.
“I have Baby Donnie. I got him for $25!” Sheree exults.
Asked whether she makes clothes for her collection of Osmond dolls, she says, “No, they have their original clothes.”
Sheree’s Etsy store, ButtonsAndBeauxDolls, offers a variety of items for both dolls and human babies.
Her most popular item, especially at Christmas, is a custom-made bassinet, which she can make for dolls of any size.
In addition to clothes for a variety of doll types, Sheree crafts rag dolls and soft-sculptured dolls. The soft-sculptured dolls are time-consuming and the 4-way stretch fabric expensive, though, so she does not produce them as frequently.
For infants. she offers dresses, cute ruffled britches to go over diapers, Christening and Blessing Day outfits, bonnets, and rompers. She also crochets sets of hats and mittens.
Passionate about sewing, she gets so engrossed in her work that she has been known to miss the occasional meeting because she has lost track of time.
While missing meetings is never advisable, finding something you love to do is a gift. To view Sheree’s work or to make an order, visit her Facebook page or Etsy store.
