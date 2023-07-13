After 53 years in the meat processing industry, Dave Fair is ready to retire.
“I’m out of here July 31st,” Fair says.
He learned his trade as a teenager when he went to work at Chuck’s Market in Florence in 1970. When Chuck’s closed, he decided to go out on his own.
He opened Fair’s Custom Meat Processing in 1986. Located in a brick building on a beautiful hilltop setting, the business has served a lot of different customers over the years.
Fair’s does the processing for many county fairs, including Kenton, Grant, and Pendleton Counties. Currently, they are working on Hamilton County in Ohio. During deer season, hunters have always kept Fair busy. He processes deer for the personal use of hunters, but he also provides deer venison for Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry, a non-profit which provides meat to various organizations responsible for feeding people.
The deer used by Hunters for the Hungry are donated by hunters, who field dress them and bring them to be processed. When Fair has accumulated 40 or 50, he calls the organization to come pick them up.
Sometimes the meat goes to churches or food pantries. Hunters for the Hungry also sent a lot of deer meat to Eastern Kentucky after last summer’s flooding. Louisville schools turned the meat from 100 deer into a Slim Jim-like protein source to add to weekend meals for students.
Fair’s Custom Meat Processing will continue but without Fair at the helm. A buyer is in the process of finalizing the sale of the business.
Fair says it wouldn’t have broken his heart if it hadn’t sold, but “I own all the equipment and the thing of moving all that stuff--ugh!”
Fair does not have big plans for retirement, but he does know one thing: “The only steak I want to see is on my plate.” However, he quickly amended that to “pork chop.”
He does want to thank everyone for supporting Fair’s throughout its 37-year-long history.
“I appreciate everybody’s business.”
