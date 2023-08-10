As the summer season progresses it is a good idea to keep a close watch on your vegetable garden. Disease and insect problems seem to culminate during the month of August. Certainly, the heat and humidity can make some plants weary, but that is a weak argument for some summer vegetables because many like the heat. Mostly, my vegetable garden anxiety comes from the threat of rust, wilt, anthracnose, mildew and chewing insects.
While I am working in the garden or harvesting vegetables I watch for the beginning of any abnormality and try to nip it in the bud. Often, I find little beetles that are easily picked off and destroyed; sometimes they slide by undetected.
Some problems are not easily picked off and destroyed, however. Diseases usually don’t show themselves until it is too late to control. And it is hard to determine bacterial brown spot from a mosaic virus if you are not sure what you are looking for.
Some of the most common problems faced by the most common garden vegetables can be treated easily; others spell doom. If we can note the symptoms, we can take the proper steps to control or eliminate the problem.
Cucumbers and beans are some of the most popular vegetables for the home gardener. I usually grow pole beans, mostly because I like the varieties but also because they are easier to pick, and they typically resist disease. The vertical growth allows for good air circulation, which cuts down on rust, mildew, and aphids. It is easier to pick off offending insects as they grow vertically, as well.
I do not use garden insecticides unless things really get out-of-hand. Biological controls include insecticidal soaps, spinosad and pyrethrin, all of which can be used on soft-bodied insects. For the control methods to be most effective, catch your problems in the earliest stage possible.
Bean mosaic is a little more threatening to the bean plants. If the foliage appears to be stunted, with raised brown splotches along the central vein and the leaves puckering and curling around the margins, then you likely have bean mosaic. The plant’s growth and bean production are compromised, and you might as well pull it up and destroy the debris. There is nothing you can do once the disease is present.
More common, but less problematic for beans, is bacterial spot, which first appears as yellow flecks on the leaves, changing to irregular shaped brown spots. Simply remove infected leaves as they appear to slow the spread.
Mexican bean beetles and bean leaf beetles can cause the decline of bean plants because they not only chew on leaves and pods but the developing larvae feed on roots and stems, weakening or killing the plants. The Mexican bean beetle looks like a copper-colored ladybug with 16 black spots. They skeletonize foliage as they feed, creating a lace-like effect.
If you choose to use an insecticide, a pyrethrin-based biological control will kill adult beetles and summer horticultural oil can be used to smother eggs and larvae of additional generations (usually four each year).
Like my beans, I select climbing varieties of cucumbers so that I can grow them vertically as well. I find that mildew is greatly reduced, however, air circulation doesn’t keep the cucumber beetle away.
Considered public enemy #1 of the cucurbit family (cucumbers, summer and winter squash, melons...), the cucumber beetle, both spotted and striped, is a chewing insect that spreads disease. It is especially troublesome because it spreads mosaic viruses and bacterial wilt, both of which have no remedy.
Mosaic viruses can infect plants at any time because the disease winters over in perennial weeds (therefore, keep the garden clean and weed-free) and is spread to your cucurbits by aphids or cucumber beetles. If the plants are healthy and the fruit is at least half grown it will not affect the quality. If the disease is spread earlier in the season it stunts plant growth, discolors the foliage, and causes the fruit to become bitter and tough. Bacterial wilt is characterized by randomly wilting foliage; fruit stops maturing and everything eventually just shrivels up and dies. Cucumber beetles carry the bacteria in their mouths and infect the plant as they feed.
