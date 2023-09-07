Officers
Chief A. Lee Burton
Ass’t Chief Richard Vanderlek
Major Jonathan Morrisey
Captain Alexander Cole
Captain Daniel Burton
Lieutenant Ronald Goderwis
Fire Fighters
Andrew Adams
Tim E. Adams
Jonathon Allen
Addison Bosley
Daniel Brown
Trennen Cannon
Joseph Cint
Brom Danesteh
Bobby Dupre
Daniel Ely
Cody Flickinger
Sean Henry
Cole Jensen
Joshua Place
Samuel Ryan
