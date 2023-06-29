It is going to be a busy summer for Grant County’s road repair, and Crittenden is no exception. Approved at the May meeting, street projects to be completed by Riegler Blacktop are Oakbrook Drive as well as Bingham, Claiburn, Turner and Ridgeway Roads. Also on the agenda were the employee handbook, tourism update and citizen addresses.
Fire Chief A. Lee Burton requested signage so citizens would know where the fire department and ambulance services are found. Mayor Jim Purcell said council will need dimensions and wording, as it will need to be approved by the Department of Transportation. Burton estimated it would cost $4,500 for a permanent “solar powered, LED lit, timed” sign. Councilmember Greg Livingood requested a more formal proposal for the sign.
Discussing a proposed City Employee Handbook, Purcell said the document is intended to provide “a comprehensive policy so everyone is working off the same page.”
Livingood clarified this handbook “will be the SOP” (Standard Operating Procedures) moving forward for city employees and will be maintained in digital format. According to Purcell, future changes to the document will be done via municipal order. He said changes will have to come before the council to be approved. Purcell also noted updating and creating this document was necessary, as he has been unable to find “procedural documents” from the past that would have been reviewed and passed. He said updated job descriptions will be discussed at a future meeting.
Citizens address:
· Todd Foster, member of Gardnersville Baptist Church asked for permission to place a “Blessing Closet” at the fire department, saying with the break-ins lately, he would like to put it somewhere “safe.”
The proposed closet is constructed of “two four by four(s) four foot deep, four foot high (with) two doors that would be automatic close.”
Foster explained the concept of the closet, saying, “In February I started…a Blessing Closet. I get donations…of brand new stuff” made up of dry goods such as “laundry soap, soup, corn, canned goods.” He said he hauls “four loads a day” to the other locations of his Blessing Closets.
He said he pick up on Mondays and Wednesdays and then distributes on Thursday and Friday. He said his closets are for “folks having a hard time.” They can “can bring stuff in…or take out if needed.” Purcell said the council could think about it and make a decision later.
· An unnamed citizen asked about status of the “Harvesters Park.” Purcell said there was a concept plan developed by the Kentucky League of Cities, however it “did not turn out to be worth much of anything.”
He said they do have “an initial concept design for a walking trail, a handicapped accessible fishing pier…and a parking area” which will be installed if funding can be found.
Purcell noted that while the area is “open to the public,” a city employee is “down there every couple of days” to pick up “boatloads of trash” being tossed in the area. He said if this continues, the city may have to “start looking in a different direction” for the park project.
He said St. Elizabeth, which has the Urgent Care Facility adjacent to Harvesters, may help them with the walking area. The city welcomes any suggestions from the public.
· City resident Ernie Lockerby, Sr. addressed the council about the rise ingarbage rates. Purcell related the county has a “109 Board” that handles solid waste issues in the county, including rates. He explained that everyone in the county has had a rise in rates. He told Lockerby to “go to the 109 Board meeting” for the rate increase.
Lockerby also noted topsoil is coming “down through the middle of our yards” on Waller Road. Purcell explained the Waller Road water comes off of Violet Road, which is a state road over which the City has no control.
Lockerby said “the sidewalk is crooked, which causes the erosion” and the topsoil movement. He also requested “an ordinance to stop people from allowing dogs to poop” in his yard. Purcell said if someone is coming on his property to allow their dog to poop, he should “get a picture of somebody trespassing on your property” and refer it to the county attorney in order to file a trespassing complaint.
· An unnamed resident asked about codes that are being enforced by City Code Enforcement Officer Danny Martin. Purcell said that right now, Martin is trying to do more education than enforcement “so folks understand the requirements.” He referred them to the City Code of Ordinances on the City website.
Jamie Baker, Executive Director of Grant County Economic Development, Chamber and Tourism addressed the council to update them on tourism. She reported there were 55 participants set up at the County Park for the US 25 Yard Sale. She noted there would be a “Southern Summer Jam at the Fairgrounds in Williamstown,” and a “Ribbon Cutting on June 21 at the Barnyard MMA on Violet Road” here in Crittenden.
Baker said the Grant County Industrial Leadership meeting in July, along with meetings with Duke Energy, will discuss possible grants for improvements around the county. She told the council she is looking at putting together a “Site Development Group” for finding promising locations for potential new businesses in the cities and county.
Second reading of Ordinance 317-2023 Ordinance, removing incarceration possibility for violations. Ordinance passed unanimously.
Council commented they are seeing more of Grant County Sheriff’s Office presence as well as State Police presence.
The next meeting will be on July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the City Building at 117 South Main Street, Crittenden. For more information, contact (859) 428-2419.
