Lanny Julian, Jr. is itching to hop a plane to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
He has a while to wait, though, before he heads off to vie for the International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA) World Championships during the last week in September.
“I’m antsy...this is all I think about,” Julian says.
Everything he’s done over the course of his long career in the sport has led up to this moment. He began competing at age 15 in 1982 and has won 89 titles, including four Kentucky state championships and two national championships, and in seven trips to the amateur world championships he has had two podium finishes.
At 56, he competes in an age group for those 50 and above.
“I can’t pull against anyone younger than 50,” Julian explains.
While he has experience competing on the world stage as an amateur, this is his first time going to the world championships in the pro division and, besides one trip to Canada, his first chance to compete outside the United States.
Julian is the only Kentuckian on Team USA Armwrestling who will be heading to Kuala Lumpur, and, so far, the only one in the entire tri-state area.
He earned his spot at a tournament in Joliet, Illinois almost by chance.
“I stumbled into it.”
A granddaughter was in town, and she had never seen him wrestle. The nearest contest was in Joliet, so they headed up there.
“I knew there was a chance...you can always sneak in a win,” he says, explaining that you don’t necessarily have to be the strongest to win in the sport of armwrestling.
For Julian, 90% of winning is mental. He’s a big believer in visualizing outcomes. “Thoughts become things.”
Pulling in the contest at Joliet became Julian’s ticket to the world championships. He finished 3rd left-handed and 4th right-handed.
Qualifying for this year’s competition is especially significant for him; it marks the 50th anniversary of his father’s 1973 world championship win in Scranton, PA.
Lanny Julian, Sr. wrestled for 13 years, retiring in 1982, the same year his son took up the sport.
Father and son never met one another in competition. “I only beat him once, in practice.”
Lanny Julian, Jr. and his bride of 34 years, Julie, have three sons of their own, two of whom armwrestle. He has pulled both of them in competition and won.
Will he pull against a grandson, at least in practice? It’s possible; he has no intention of leaving the sport, which has an age group for those 60 and older.
Julian is also joined by Julia, who also knows her way around the sport. She has followed her husband from competition to competition throughout his career.
“Armwrestling is a real sport,” she asserts, “You have to work out just as hard.”
To that end, she sometimes helps him practice. Though she doesn’t have the huge, veined forearms of her husband, they practice together safely, either using a heavy elastic power resistance band or with her pulling two-handed.
“This is a sport where you can get hurt,” he says. He once gave an opponent a stress fracture.
And yes, he has accidentally punched himself in the face a couple of times while pulling, full force.
“It hurts.”
The couple is looking forward to their trip. Both of them speak excitedly about seeing the Petronas Towers and the National Mosque and visiting a temple in Batu cave which requires a climb of 272 stairs. He is looking forward to eating a lot of spicy food; Julia is not such a fan, though.
Before they board their plane on Sept. 22, they still have work to do. Julian has dropped a lot of weight recently. He works out at the YMCA in Burlington but needs to lose another eight or ten pounds in order to make the weight class in which he’s registered (he’s choosing to go down a weight class from the one in which he qualified).
He’s not worried about the weight. The bigger hurdle is fundraising.
While a few superstars of the sport have sponsors, the majority of armwrestlers are “average Joes,” Julie explained.
According to Denise Wattles, general secretary of the IFA, “Lanny is responsible for all expenses to represent the United States in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Expenses include, but are not limited to, airfare, lodging, entry fees, USA Team Gear, and meals.”
Julian estimates the total will come to around $4,800.
To raise funds, he is selling t-shirts as well as approaching businesses, hoping to find sponsors who would like to fund logo spots on his jersey.
Julian would like to say “Thank you” in advance but wants to say it in Malay.
“Terima kasih.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.